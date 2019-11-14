CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville made a late push, but fell short in its 46-41 loss to visiting Borden on Thursday night.
Borden got off to a hot start, thanks to freshman Emily Cissell, who scored nine of Borden’s 22-point first-period points. It looked as if Clarksville would have its hands full but the Generals rebounded well in the second quarter and got right back in the game. Clarksville outscored Borden 10-2 and went into halftime down only 24-23.
Grace Hall got Borden back on track in the third quarter and helped the Braves' offense settle down. Borden was able to maintain the lead for the rest of the contest, but Clarksville stayed within striking distance. Kylie Perez was a spark for the Generals in the fourth quarter as she scored all seven of her points in the final frame.
Hall was again there for Borden and was perfect at the free-throw line down the stretch, going 6-for-6.
“Our shots were falling in that first quarter,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “I don’t think we have ever scored 22 points in a quarter. We calmed down in the second half and executed a little better. I thought we took some quick shots in the fourth but we had some girls step up and Hall was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line, and those were huge. It was a good grinding-out win for us. I think we can be pretty successful this year.”
Hall led the Braves with her team-high 12 points. Cissell finished with 11 and Caitlyn Cook scored eight in the win.
Clarksville’s Jasmine Walker also scored 12 points in the loss. Mackenzie Spalding added 11 and Emma Winsor finished with eight for the Generals.
Clarksville’s streak of 39 games without a win continued but coach Shelby Gliebe believes things are heading in the right direction after already seeing major improvements.
“I’m super proud of where we are right now," Gliebe said. “Borden is a really good team. The fact that we were a few points from winning a game this early in the season makes me super satisfied. We had some times where inexperience kind of bit us; other than that, they played their butts off. They played hard for 32 minutes tonight and I’m very happy with that.
Clarksville (0-2) opens Mid-Southern Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Salem.
Meanwhile the Braves (2-1) host Cannelton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
