BORDEN — Christina Knight scored 13 points and Emily Cissell tallied 12 to lead Borden to a 53-5 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial in girls' basketball action Monday night.
The Braves led 12-1 at the end of the first quarter, 27-2 at halftime and 40-3 at the end of the third period.
"We did a good job in our half-court defense of limiting their shots and keeping them out of the paint. We need to clean up our turnovers, but I think our half-court sets were pretty good," Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Grace Hall added eight points while Kaylie Magallanes and Kaela Rose scored six points apiece for the Braves (4-2), who host New Washington next Tuesday.
.
BORDEN 53, SHAWE MEMORIAL 5
Shawe Memorial 1 1 1 2—5
Borden 12 15 13 13—53
Shawe (0-3): Hill 1, Grote 1, Leatherman 2, Alderman 1
Borden (4-2): Kaylie Magallanes 6, Kaela Rose 6, Paige Robinson 4, Grace Hall 8, Emily Cissell 12, Christina Knight 13, Dayton Nale 4
