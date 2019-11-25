Borden Braves

BORDEN — Christina Knight scored 13 points and Emily Cissell tallied 12 to lead Borden to a 53-5 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial in girls' basketball action Monday night. 

The Braves led 12-1 at the end of the first quarter, 27-2 at halftime and 40-3 at the end of the third period. 

"We did a good job in our half-court defense of limiting their shots and keeping them out of the paint. We need to clean up our turnovers, but I think our half-court sets were pretty good," Borden coach Matt Vick said. 

Grace Hall added eight points while Kaylie Magallanes and Kaela Rose scored six points apiece for the Braves (4-2), who host New Washington next Tuesday. 

BORDEN 53, SHAWE MEMORIAL 5

Shawe Memorial     1      1       1      2—5

Borden                  12     15     13     13—53

     Shawe (0-3): Hill 1, Grote 1, Leatherman 2, Alderman 1

     Borden (4-2): Kaylie Magallanes 6, Kaela Rose 6, Paige Robinson 4, Grace Hall 8, Emily Cissell 12, Christina Knight 13, Dayton Nale 4

