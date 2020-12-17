NEW ALBANY — Now and then it’s good to be in the Doghouse.
After nearly a month on the road, New Albany returned to the warm confines of its homecourt and took care of business in a 60-23 win over visiting Providence on Thursday night.
“We put up more points here than we do on the road. It feels good to play here. Whatever we do here we’ve got to figure out how to do it on the road,” said first-year New Albany coach Shelby Gliebe, whose team improved to 3-0 at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs (3-7), who played seven of their first nine games on the road, ended a four-game losing streak with the 37-point triumph.
Youthful Providence (0-7) stayed close early before New Albany pulled away late in the first quarter, opening up an 11-point advantage.
By halftime, at which the Bulldogs led by 27, it was clear the Pioneers would have to wait for another night to pick up their first win.
“I just wanted them to get going early so that we’re not clawing our way to get back into it like we have in the past,” Gliebe said.
But despite the fast start by the Bulldogs, and the lopsided final score, Providence coach Brad Burden and his squad are undaunted.
“They always play hard and they’re fun to coach, they’re just very young,” Burden said of his team that has seven freshmen, five sophomores and only one senior. “We’re improving; I see improvement every game we’re out there.”
That improvement should start to return dividends if the Pioneers fight like they did Thursday night.
“They’re buying in to what we’re doing. It’s the nature of this team and it’s going to pay off down the road,” Burden said. “It’s a process, as long as we improve and get better every day.”
This particular game, though, belonged to the Bulldogs almost from the start.
“We wanted to get some confidence going into (tonight),” said Gliebe, whose team hosts Evansville North at 7:30 p.m. tonight. “Fortunately we were knocking down some outside shots.”
Senior Delani Ewing got the Bulldogs off to a good start, hitting a pair of 3-pointers for a quick 6-0 lead.
It was 10-2 after New Albany junior Taylor Treat had a steal and fast break layup with 3:20 to play in the first quarter. Providence got a field goal from freshman guard Lilly Kaiser at the 3-minute mark and trailed 10-5 moments later. That, however, was as close as the Pioneers would get.
Three-pointers by Ewing and Treat pushed the New Albany lead to 16-5 going into the second quarter.
Down 18-5, the Pioneers got a putback basket from sophomore forward Lillie Weber. Those, though, proved to be the only Providence points in the period.
New Albany closed out the first half with a 16-0 run, capped off two 3-pointers and a field goal by junior Vanessa Burns in the final two minutes of the half. It was 34-7 at the break.
New Albany kept it up in the third quarter. A buzzer-beating 3 by Ewing made it 53-12 heading into the fourth.
For the game, Ewing had four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead New Albany. Burns and Myah Mitchell added 10 points apiece in the winning effort.
Providence was paced by freshman guard Sydney Waldron’s nine points. The Pioneers play host to Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
NEW ALBANY 60, PROVIDENCE 23
Providence 5 2 5 11 — 23
New Albany 16 18 19 7 — 60
Providence (0-7): Lilly Kaiser 2. Sydney Waldron 9, Kate Weber 2, Lauren Castleberry 5, Lillie Weber 4, Hailey Crisp 1.
New Albany (3-7): Delani Ewing 20, Taylor Treat 7, Myah Mitchell 10, Maleea Roland 2, Vanessa Burns 10, Alaina Walker 2, Journey Howard 7, Joy Robinson 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 1 (Castleberry); New Albany 7 (Ewing 4, Treat 1, Burns 2).
JV final: Providence 33-27.
