NEW ALBANY — Jeffersonville came to New Albany with a chance to win the Hoosier Hills Conference title outright. However the Red Devils found out just how dangerous the host Bulldogs could be when their offense finally caught up with a very stingy defense.
A 19-6 fourth-quarter surge by New Albany helped the Bulldogs to a 58-47 win over their long-time rivals Friday night at the Doghouse.
“It’s huge,” said New Albany coach Tammy Geron, whose team ended a four-game losing streak to the Red Devils with the victory. “It’s great for morale and momentum going into the tournament.”
New Albany led by four going into the fourth and held a 38-36 lead in the opening moments of the quarter.
A field goal by senior forward Mya Jackson and two free throws by sophomore guard Maleea Roland capped a 6-0 run and gave the Bulldogs a 44-36 lead with 5:15 left in the game.
Jeffersonville would cut the deficit to six, 46-40, after a basket by freshman forward Cadence Singleton at the 4:02 mark, but the Red Devils would get no closer. A steal and fast-break layup by Roland made it 50-40 with 3:25 remaining.
“We played well tonight,” Geron said. “We continued our defensive pressure. I think we’re better when we’re aggressive on both ends of the court.”
A pair of offensive rebounds by New Albany senior forward Naria Reed and Jackson led to four points and a 54-42 lead with two minutes left, icing the game for the Bulldogs.
“The more aggressive team in the fourth quarter won,” Jeffersonville coach Mike Warren said. “I didn’t think we played very well. They [New Albany] were ready to play, this is the best game they’ve played all year.”
New Albany got off to a fast start and led 6-3 after a basket by Reed midway through the first quarter. Jeffersonville answered with a free throw and a field goal by junior guard Alexis Gibson to tie it at 6-6 at the 2:32 mark.
New Albany regained the lead when Jackson scored with 2:15 left in the first quarter. The Red Devils responded with a 3-pointer by senior guard Kiersten Poor off an assist from Gibson and led 9-8 at the end of the quarter.
As they had in the first quarter, the Bulldogs got off to a good start in the second. Field goals by junior forward Layne Burke and sophomore guard Taylor Treat helped New Albany to a 13-9 lead with 4:25 left in the half.
Jeffersonville then went on a 6-2 run, capped by a Gibson field goal, to tie it at 15 with 2:55 remaining.
The Red Devils retook the lead, 17-15, on a basket by sophomore guard Lily Haire. New Albany surged back on top with a 3-pointer from Roland with 2:05 to play in the half.
It was 18-all when New Albany got a basket by Jackson followed by a steal and layup by Treat to lead 22-18 with 20 seconds remaining. A basket at the buzzer by Jeffersonville freshman guard Sophia Reese left the Bulldogs with a 22-20 lead at the break.
Like the first half, the third quarter was tightly-contested. It was 29-all when Jackson had a three-point play to put the Bulldogs up 32-29. The Red Devils countered with a three-point play of their own, this one by junior forward Aija Estes to tie it with 3:16 remaining. New Albany would surge to a 38-32 lead and it was 38-34 going into the fourth.
For the game, Jackson scored 16, Treat added 11 and Roland tallied 10 to pace New Albany (7-13, 3-3), which hosts Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night to close out HHC play.
Singleton and Estes scored 10 points each to lead Jeffersonville (13-9, 6-1), which hosts Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
