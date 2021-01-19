GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Bulldogs rally past Pirates

NEW ALBANY — New Albany’s offense came to life late as the Bulldogs rallied past Charlestown for a 52-49 victory Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
The host Bulldogs scored 19 points and made all three of their 3-pointers in the final period, when they outpointed the Pirates by five.
“We had some very good offensive outputs on Saturday, and then tonight we just didn’t really have the same consistency,” said New Albany coach Shelby Gliebe, whose team was coming off a 79-60 loss to Columbus East. “But I was proud of the team for being able to grind it out.”
Taylor Treat led the charge early for the Bulldogs, scoring four points to give New Albany a 6-3 lead midway through the first quarter and force a Charlestown timeout.
Out of the TO, Laney Hawkins knocked down a 3 to knot the game at 6.
Freshman forward Kennedy Coleman scored the Pirates’ last six points of the period to help maintain the tie at 14-all.
Coleman’s hot start prompted New Albany to switch from a zone defense to a man-to-man.
“Saturday, we looked really good in (zone),” Gliebe said. “Tonight, we just really didn’t look like the same team defensively, so we ended up going back man-to-man to try to take (Coleman) away. We’re trying to figure out our identity defensively, and we still haven’t figured it out yet.”
Both defenses took hold in the second quarter, as the score remained tied at 17 until a Maleea Roland transition layup put New Albany in front 19-17 with 1 minute, 45 seconds to play in the first half.
Charlestown forward Lienna Blackstone followed up a miss with a layin to knot the score up at 21-all at halftime.
Hawkins hit another 3-pointer from the wing to open the second half and give Charlestown a 24-21 edge.
Later, the Pirates went on a 5-0 run to take a 31-25 lead with 2:59 left in the third.
Charlestown used effective ball movement to find Ashlyn Moore for a layup just ahead of the third-quarter buzzer to maintain a 35-30 lead heading into the fourth.
A quick 8-2 New Albany run, fueled by the Bulldogs’ first two 3s of the night, gave the hosts a 38-37 lead.
The Bulldogs stretched the lead out to 43-38 thanks to a Treat 3 and a Roland layup.
“I don’t think we had any leadership from a guard standpoint,” Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said.
Coleman finished a layup in the post to bring Charlestown back within three points, 45-42, with 2:12 to play.
Skylar Cochran hit two free throws with 38.8 seconds remaining to put Charlestown within three, 47-44.
Following two Treat free throws, Demaria King converted an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 49-47 with 29 seconds left. Coleman then chased two Roland free throws with two points of her own to keep the game tight, at 51-49, with 17.3 to play.
Burns was fouled on the next possession and made 1 of 2 free throws before a Cochran 3-point attempt clanked off the back rim to secure the win for New Albany.
Coleman led all scorers with 19 points while Treat tallied a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Charlestown (6-7) next visits North Harrison at 1:30 p.m. Saturday while New Albany visits Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“It’s good to know that we can grind one out, because Friday will probably be a dogfight as well,” Gliebe said.
NEW ALBANY 52, CHARLESTOWN 49
Charlestown 14 7 14 14 — 49
New Albany 14 7 9 19 — 52
Charlestown (6-7): Kennedy Coleman 19, Demaria King 11, Laney Hawkins 6, Lienna Blackstone 4, Skylar Cochran 3, Maddie Nipper 2, Ashlyn Moore 2.
New Albany (6-12): Taylor Treat 14, Maleea Roland 12, Vanessa Burns 12, Alaina Walker 4, Delani Ewing 2, Myah Mitchell 2, Anasha Crowdus 2, Layne Burke 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 2 (Hawkins 2); New Albany 3 (Treat 2, Burns).