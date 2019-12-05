NEW ALBANY — In a dramatic finish, New Albany senior center Naria Reed grabbed a missed free throw with 1.1 seconds left, quickly threw in a 6-footer and was fouled at the buzzer. She hit the untimed game-winner in the Bulldogs' 48-47 overtime triumph over North Harrison at the Doghouse on Thursday night.
“You can’t script it any better for a senior,” New Albany coach Tammy Geron said, referring to Reed. “And, she’s such a great kid. We’re very blessed to have her in our program.”
Reed's shot capped a stellar evening as the transfer from Louisville Ballard finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
“She had a huge game for us tonight,” Geron said. “She played a lot of minutes and did a great job of getting up and down the floor. She did a really nice job on the defensive end, as well.”
“It’s a tough one to lose,” North Harrison coach Barry Geltmaker said. “We didn’t get many calls, but that’s the way it is on the road. ... But it was probably our fault for letting them get back into it. ... It will be real tough to sleep tonight. I won’t get much sleep.”
The Bulldogs (3-4) appeared dead in the water in the early stages of the fourth quarter, trailing North Harrison 40-28 after the Lady Cats’ Jessica Fulk drilled a 10-footer.
But New Albany started to chip away at the North Harrison lead.
The Dogs cut it to 40-36 after 3-pointers by Maleea Roland and Layne Burke. It was the first of two huge 3's by Burke, who also hit one in OT.
“She came up huge for us down the stretch,” Geron said of Burke.
Roland added two free throws with 2:28 left to trim the deficit to 40-38. It stayed that way until Reed's putback with six seconds left in regulation.
North Harrison’s Chloe Jacobi missed a potential game-winning 10-footer at the buzzer.
The Lady Cats (5-3) didn’t score a point the last 6:28 of regulation.
The dramatic ending overshadowed a huge night from North Harrison point guard Ali Saunders, a talented sophomore who poured in a game-high 31 points.
“She’s phenomenal,” Geron said of Saunders. “I’m really impressed with how she has refined her game. It’s going to be fun watching her play in Southern Indiana in these next two years.”
Saunders said the Lady Cats will learn from the loss.
“We tried to slow it down too much,” she said. “It’s a tough one to lose but it’s not a conference or sectional matchup. You learn a lot from those kind of games.”
