CLARKSVILLE — Amanda Carmichael will be back on an area bench next season. The former head coach at New Albany and Borden, was named the new bench boss at Clarksville on Wednesday.
Carmichael was unanimously approved by the Clarksville Community Schools Board of Trustees, according to a press release.
She is the wife of Clarksville athletic director Levi Carmichael. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Charley.
“She’s getting bigger now, so I kind of just decided that it was the right time [to coach again],” Carmichael, 37, said. “I’ve been [a teacher] at Clarksville for two years. I love my teaching job, I love being there, it’s where I want to be.”
Carmichael replaces Shelby Gliebe, who was named the new New Albany coach Monday. Gliebe guided the Generals to a 4-19 record last season, her first on the job.
“Coach Gliebe and I are friends, I’m extremely happy for her,” Carmichael said. “I just want to build on what she started and keep improving. I’ve seen the girls play, they’re eager to learn and they’re eager to get better. I just want to continue to see them get better.”
Carmichael was a member of New Albany’s 1999 Class 4A state championship team. The 2001 NAHS graduate went on to play collegiately at Brescia (Ky.) University before getting into coaching.
From 2007 to 2017, she spent one season as the head coach at Paoli, three at New Albany, two at Bloomington North and one at Borden.
Carmichael, who has a 60-94 career record, has coached cross country and track & field, as well as elementary basketball, at Clarksville.
“I’m really excited and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.