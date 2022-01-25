JEFFERSONVILLE — Brooklyn Carter is usually a starting guard for Jeffersonville.
However due to the Red Devils’ Senior Night, the 5-foot-4 junior point guard came off the bench Tuesday. She also came up big down the stretch.
Carter tallied all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to help Jeff hold off Scottsburg for a 54-46 win.
“I came out in the fourth quarter and I just wanted to have a good run for the team and myself,” she said afterward.
Senior Nevaeh Bates tallied a team-high 11 points for the Red Devils (10-7), who won their third straight game.
Jeff led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-12 in the second before the Warriorettes scored the final five points of the first half to get within eight at the break.
Scottsburg (10-10) stormed out of the locker room with a 9-0 run to take a 28-25 lead. Later, a steal and layup by Ellie Richardson, who finished with a team-high 17 points, gave the Warriorettes a 32-30 advantage. That, though, was their last of the game.
The Red Devils closed the third quarter with a 7-0 surge. It included Sophia Reese’s near-half-court heave that put Jeff up 37-32.
“That changed the momentum of the game and we couldn’t get it back,” Scottsburg coach Carrie Daniels said. “We made that run and we just couldn’t sustain. We couldn’t handled their pressure on the ball.”
The Devils carried that momentum into the final frame, in which they netted the first nine.
Carter spear-headed the run, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers
“I hit those two and I’m like, ‘I think I’m on a roll here,’” she said.
Carter added another field goal and two free throws later in the period.
“Brooklyn came in and did a nice job. I was about to take her out (in the fourth quarter) then she made a play, so I left her in,” Jeff coach Missy Voyles said.
Just like that, the Red Devils led 47-32 with four minutes to play.
“I think our energy off the bench and our defense was better and we moved the ball better,” Carter said. “The ball didn’t get stuck in someone’s hands. We were patient on offense.”
Fellow junior Maranda Mason added 10 points off the bench as the Jeff reserves tallied a collective 27.
“I was watching from the bench and I think we got a lot of energy,” Carter said.
Jeffersonville forced the Warriorettes into 20 turnovers and 15 for 38 shooting.
The Red Devils will next host Class 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday night in the first round of the Jeffersonville Sectional.
“Right now I really want to concentrate on BNL,” Carter said.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 54, SCOTTSBURG 46
Scottsburg 9 8 15 14 — 46
Jeffersonville 12 13 12 17 — 54
Scottsburg (10-10): Ellie Richardson 17, Haley Thomas 2, Allison McGlothlin 6, Hannah Stutsman 11, Abbey Martin 4, Carrie Hiler 6.
Jeffersonville (10-7): Sophia Reese 9, La’Kyra Johnson 5, Nevaeh Bates 11, Ny’Anza Palmer 2, Elle Marble 3, Cadence Singleton 4, Brooklyn Carter 10, Maranda Mason 10.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 6 (Stutsman 3, Hiler 2, Richardson); Jeffersonville 6 (Bates 2, Carter 2, Marble, Reese).
