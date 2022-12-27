SCOTTSBURG — The Charlestown girls’ basketball team went 1-1 in its first two games of Scottsburg’s Donna Cheatham Holiday Classic at Meyer Gym on Tuesday.
Evansville North outlasted the Pirates 48-43 in overtime in their first game before they bounced back to beat Indianapolis Chatard 53-45 in their second contest.
“We’re really happy with our effort today and how we played as a team,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “North is one of the better (Class) 4A teams in the state and we took them into overtime.”
Against the Huskies, Charlestown led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter, 24-15 at the break and by one with the ball with a little over a minute to play. However a late Pirates’ turnover allowed North to knot it up at 41 by the end of regulation. The Huskies then outpointed Charlestown 7-2 in the extra session to pull out the win.
Kennedy Coleman scored 14 points while Maddie Nipper netted 13 to lead Charlestown.
The Trojans led 20-15 at the end of the first period before the Pirates outpointed Chatard 21-4 in the second to take a 36-24 lead into intermission.
Nipper netted 14 points to lead four in double digits for Charlestown, which also got 13 from Coleman and 10 apiece from Laney Hawkins and Tatum McFarland.
“Three huge factors in our win were our energy on defense, the play of Laney Hawkins and the free-throw shooting of Maddie Nipper and Tatum McFarland, especially late in the game,” Myers said.
Nipper (8 for 8) and McFarland (3 for 4) combined to go 11 for 12 from the charity stripe for the Pirates, who played both games without starter Lienna Blackstone, who was home sick.
“She is one of our most consistent players on both ends, so to play as well as we did today is a big plus,” Myers said.
Charlestown (8-6) will play West Washington at 4 p.m. today in the third-place game at Meyer Gym.
DONNA CHEATHAM HOLIDAY CLASSIC
At Scottsburg’s Meyer Gym
EVANSVILLE NORTH 48, CHARLESTOWN 43 (OT)
Charlestown 17 7 7 10 2 — 43
Evan. North 7 8 15 11 7 — 48
Charlestown (7-6): Natalie Gagnon 2, Laney Hawkins 8, Maddie Nipper 13, Tatum McFarland 6, Kennedy Coleman 14.
Evansville North (11-2): Evie Sale 6, Leah Butler 3, Amlyah Buchanan 12, Jalyn Shelby 21, Maddy Knies 2, Libby Blythe 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 7 (Nipper 3, Hawkins 2, McFarland 2); Evansville North 2 (Butler, Sale).
CHARLESTOWN 53, INDIANAPOLIS CHATARD 45
Charlestown 15 21 6 11 — 53
Indpls Chatard 20 4 10 11 — 45
Charlestown (8-6): Hawkins 10, Nipper 14, McFarland 10, Coleman 13, Kendall Shives 6.
Chatard (5-5): Caroline Bell 5, Olivia Berzal 6, Grace Felts 4, Quinn Johnson 2, Anna Thompson 4, Anna Caskey 24.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 3 (Nipper 2, McFarland); Chatard 1 (Bell).
