GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Charlestown's dogged defense leads to win

JEFFERSONVILLE — Charlestown’s smothering defense was on full display Tuesday night as the visiting Pirates defeated Jeffersonville 42-28.
Charlestown held the home team to just 22 percent shooting and led wire-to-wire en route to its first victory in Johnson Arena since 1991.
Laney Hawkins and Tatum McFarland, the Red Devils' leading scorer last season, led the winners with 11 points each.
“We’re based on defense and we work on it a lot,” Hawkins, a junior guard, said. “Our defense contributes to our offense. We’ve been working hard the past week to be able to handle their pressure and try to take some good shots. I think we kept our composure and didn’t get rattled that much.”
Charlestown (9-2), which broke a four-game losing skid to Jeff, has now won six in a row and held its opponent under 30 points for the third time this season.
“This is just a great program win for us,” Pirates head coach Scott Matthews said. “I thought our defense was really solid all night. We guarded well and were consistent. Demaria King and Kennedy Coleman were big for us on the glass. I’m very pleased with the team.”
Jeff (7-6) was no slouch defensively itself, forcing 23 turnovers. However, the Red Devils also gave it away 23 times and could not find their rhythm on the offensive end all night.
“It was a sloppy game overall,” said Jeff head coach Missy Voyles, whose team has lost three straight. “Typically when you win the boards and are equal in turnovers and hold a team to 42 points, you’re going to win. So our low shooting percentage just kind of kicked us in the teeth.”
The Pirates came out on fire and claimed a 16-6 lead at the first stop. Hawkins led the way, scoring seven first-period points.
“Our whole game plan was to not get rattled on the offensive end,” said Matthews, whose team is off to its best start since the 2014-15 squad won 13 of its first 14. “We felt like we could guard them and rebound with them. It was crucial for us to not get rattled, and getting that good start was nice. Silver Creek is the only team we’ve played with that kind of athleticism and they popped us pretty good. Going forward, this was a great win for us so we can build on it with hopes of catching Silver Creek (in the Mid-Southern Conference).”
The Red Devils closed within 18-14 midway through the second frame, but Charlestown responded and finished the first half with an 8-2 run that was capped by Kennedy Coleman’s 3-pointer.
“We got out of defensive position there and then someone eventually gets a wide-open shot,” Voyles said of the end of the second quarter. “No matter how much we talk about ‘stop gambling and just play good positional defense,’ we will inevitably go flying after a pass we can’t get instead of just playing solid defense. We got out of position and they hit a few open shots.”
Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net in the third period. Jeff shaved two points off the Pirates’ halftime advantage, getting within 32-24. However, the Red Devils could get no closer.
“We talked about our rebounding a lot in the second half,” Charlestown senior forward Demaria King said. “We didn’t want to give them second shots. We just tried to hang in there and do what we do best, which is defend and move the ball to find the open shooter.”
Jeff, which suffered its first home loss of the season, was led by senior Nevaeh Bates’ 13 points. However, she was the only Red Devil with multiple field goals.
“Neveah has been really solid lately,” Voyles said. “She came to play and kept us in the game offensively.”
Charlestown is back in action next Tuesday at home versus MSC-rival and Class 3A No. 14 Corydon Central (11-1).
Meanwhile the Red Devils have a two-week break and won’t play again until Dec. 29, when they host Warren Central in the first round of their BodyArmor Holiday Tournament.
“I hope we can use these two weeks off to focus on our fundamentals and also to take a few much-needed days off,” said Voyles, whose team played on the road in six of its previous seven games. “I think this span with no games will be good for us, especially coming off of that very long road stretch we just had.”
.
CHARLESTOWN 42, JEFFERSONVILLE 28
Charlestown 16 10 6 10 — 42
Jeffersonville 6 10 8 4 — 28
Charlestown (9-2): Laney Hawkins 11, Maddie Nipper 7, Kennedy Coleman 7, Tatum McFarland 11, Demaria King 6.
Jeffersonville (7-6): Sophia Reese 2, Elle Marble 4, La’Kyra Johnson 2, Cadence Singleton 2, Nevaeh Bates 13, Maranda Mason 3, LaQaya Gold 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 of 16 (Nipper, Coleman, McFarland 2), Jeffersonville 0 of 8.
Rebounds: Charlestown 27, Jeffersonville 34.
Turnovers: Charlestown 23, Jeffersonville 23.
Field-goal shooting: Charlestown 12 of 29, Jeffersonville 11 of 48.
Free-throw shooting: Charlestown 14 of 20, Jeffersonville 6 of 8.
JV score: Charlestown 38-35.