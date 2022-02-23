GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Coaching is a family affair at Silver Creek

SELLERSBURG — Long before the AAU circuit took hold, there was a time when Indiana boys fell in love with basketball via an iron hoop nailed up inside, or outside, the barn.
That was no different in the Schoen family.
“We played out in the barn every chance we got as kids,” Randall Schoen said of he and his four brothers, who grew up playing together on the family farm in Elizabeth in the 1960s. “I always loved basketball but I wasn’t a very good player. (My future wife) Marsha was a cheerleader, so I probably missed a lot of easy shots because I was looking at her too much.”
Schoen graduated from South Central High School in 1972, just two years before the Rebels won their first-ever sectional crown. Fast forward 50 years and four children and Schoen, now an assistant coach with his daughter Brittany (Ort) for his son Scott at Silver Creek, has enough hardware and accolades to fill the family barn.
He’ll try for some more Saturday, when the fourth-ranked Dragons (26-2) face No. 1 South Bend Washington (26-3) at 6 p.m. in the Class 3A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
However for the Schoens, there are more important things than trophies, banners and rings.
“We always preach family to the team and I hope they see us live that out everyday as coaches who love each other and love them,” Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen said. “In addition to Dad and sis (Brittany Ort), (assistant) Dave (Rooney) is my best friend and (assistant) Noah (Bays) is like my little brother. We just didn’t put ‘Family’ on our warmup shirts because we had extra space. It’s something that’s important to us and we believe in. Growing up, basketball was always a central thread to our family. I can remember almost every Christmas, after presents and eating, we would go to the school gym and play. Everybody that I’ve ever known in our family loves basketball.”
Senior Emme Rooney has started more games for the Dragons than any other player in program history. She knows a thing or two about being from a basketball family as well. Her dad, Dave, has been an assistant coach for eight years and now her younger sister, Katy, is also on the team.
“We’ve always had a family environment here,” Rooney said. “For me, with my Dad and (former wife and husband assistants) Heather and Jay (Vance) coaching the last few years, and now adding Randall and Brittany, we haven’t missed a beat with that tight-knit environment. Brittany has been there from Day One for all of us — on, and off, the court. Randall always has timely advice and really keeps everyone’s heads on the right track. It’s obvious to see how much they care about us and for each other.”
Success always has a turning point and Creek’s head coach remembers the time that changed everything, for the better, on his bench.
In February of 2020 the Dragons suffered a heart-breaking 54-52 loss, on a last-second shot, to eventual state runner-up Salem in the sectional championship game. That prompted Scott Schoen to make a very important call just a few days later.
“I went to Dad and told him we needed him,” he said. “He said he wasn’t quite ready because Mom had recently passed away. I knew we had a chance to be really good the next year, maybe to win it all, and I needed that veteran coach who had made deep tournament runs. Fortunately, I got him to come on board.”
Randall Schoen won 10 sectionals, two regionals and one semistate in 20 years as the girls’ head coach at South Central. He stepped away from coaching after the 2018-19 season when Marsha, his wife of 44 years, was in the latter stages of her battle with cancer. She passed away in May of 2019, and nine months later Randall wasn’t sure he was ready to get back on the bench just yet.
“I was going to quit coaching a year before I did because Marsha was getting bad, but she didn’t want me to,” the elder Schoen said. “She knew how much I loved it, we both loved it. She was a sports fanatic and probably knew more about the game than I did. After that year off I did miss it. Scott was probably the only head coach I would have said yes to at that time.”
While Scott eventually got his dad back on the sidelines, he was also the guy who got him into high-school coaching to begin with — although inadvertently.
“I coached junior-high boys for 13 years at South before I took the girls’ job in 1999,” said Randall, who won 284 games as a head coach. “When the job first came open, South contacted Scott about it but he turned it down. It was getting late in the hiring phase and the school needed a head coach, so I took it. I’m glad I did and I think things worked out the way they were supposed to.”
One thing that definitely worked out for Randall at South Central was getting the opportunity to coach his only daughter. The youngest of four, Brittany led the Rebels to a state runner-up finish in Class A in 2006 and went on to play four years at Indiana State. She’s in her first year as the junior varsity coach for Silver Creek.
“Adding Brittany to the staff this year has been a Godsend,” Scott said. “She and Dad both are very calming forces for us. She not only connects with the girls on a personal level, but her basketball mind is unbelievable. She understands the game so well and she understands the importance of relationships, especially right in the middle of games. What she and the other assistants were able to do at halftime at semistate (when the Dragons trailed Bishop Chatard by five) was amazing. From a coaching standpoint, that won the game for us.”
Brittany is the all-time leading scorer (with 2,293 points) at South Central and checks in at 18th on the state scoring list. She brings a lot of nuggets from her playing days, but said the most important thing she learned was from her high school coach.
“The biggest thing I learned from playing for Dad was to have a short memory,” Brittany said. “I used to get so frustrated when I’d miss a few shots, and Dad would always tell me that I needed to forget it and move on to the next play and next shot. We play fast here so we’re always telling the girls that same thing, to move on to the next play. Mistakes are going to happen, you have to be ready for what’s going to happen next.”
In addition to Brittany, Scott’s other two siblings have gotten into coaching as well. Craig, who played professionally in Iceland for five years, is in his second season as a girls’ assistant coach at Clarksville. Chad, who was a 1,000-point scorer in high school, was an assistant to his father on South Central’s State Finals team.
“I’ve had the pleasure of three of my kids working under me at South Central and now it’s great seeing Craig coaching at Clarksville,” Randall said. “This is kind of a reverse role for me as an assistant and it’s been really fun. This group of girls is just great. I love them. They are great kids and give everything they’ve got. Silver Creek is a great school. The administration is good to work with and you can’t ask for a better athletic director than John Dablow. That’s everything you can ask for as a coach.”
Fans have seen plenty of fire from the Dragons over the years, both on the court and the sidelines. Rest assured, though, that passion always begins and ends in a positive place.
“All coaches have to challenge kids and get on them, and I think our teams know that always comes from a place of love,” Scott Schoen said. “Families can fight and argue, but there’s never a doubt that we love each other. When any coach suggests something, or disagrees with me, I know it’s coming from a place of love. There’s no agenda behind it. I think the girls know when we coach them, or give them advice on something, we only want the best for them.”