NEW WASHINGTON — Skylar Cochran scored a game-high 18 points, including 14 in the first half, to lead Charlestown to a 51-36 win at New Washington in a Clark County showdown Tuesday night.
Cochran netted seven points in the first period as the Pirates opened up a 16-10 lead. She scored seven more in the second quarter as Charlestown’s lead grew to 31-23.
Freshman Kennedy Coleman added 12 points while sophomore Laney Hawkins netted nine for the Pirates (2-0), who were playing their first game since Nov. 7 following a COVID quarantine.
Grace Ellison scored 14 points to pace the Mustangs (3-5) while freshman Kaidin James tallied 10.
Charlestown visits Austin at 7:30 p.m. tonight in its Mid-Southern Conference opener while New Wash is scheduled to visit Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Friday night.
CHARLESTOWN 51, NEW WASHINGTON 36
Charlestown 16 15 10 10 — 51
New Washington 10 13 7 6 — 36
Charlestown (2-0): Laney Hawkins 9, Skylar Cochran 18, Maddie Nipper 5, Kennedy Coleman 12, Demaria King 7.
New Washington (3-5): Macy Fields 2, Kaidin James 10, Grace Ellison 14, Emma DeCamp 5, Sami Canter 5.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 3 (Cochran 2, Hawkins); New Washington 3 (Ellison 2, Canter).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.