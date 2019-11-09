One big key proved to be a huge factor in Saturday afternoon's Hoosier Hills Conference girls basketball game between Columbus East and Floyd Central — defense.
It was the Olympians playing stronger defense with their length and size inside that would propel them to a season opening 48-37 victory over the Highlanders.
"They have a lot of length. [Columbus East] were able to extend a lot of pressure and did a great job on us defensively," Floyd Central coach Randy Gianfagna said. "The defense was good on them, too. We just could not put it in the bucket. It seemed like we got our hands on a lot of balls, but they came away with the second tip. "
East had a 5-1 lead midway through the first quarter. The Olympians utilized a zone defense that kept the Highlanders from getting a lot done inside. However, Floyd Central was able to give themselves opportunities at the foul line to eventually tie the game at 5-5. With about 30 seconds left in the opening quarter, Albany Speer drained a 3 from the left wing to make it 8-5 in favor of East after the first quarter of play.
The Olympians’ top player, Koryn Greiwe, made a couple transition layup and hit four foul shots to help extend the East lead to 17-9. The Highlanders kept the game from being a runaway by getting more opportunities at the free throw line and cutting the deficit to 19-12 at halftime.
The Olympians jumped out to a 6-0 run to start the second half to extend the lead to 25-12. Brown played four freshman and a sophomore for much of the third quarter and start of the fourth. The youth of the Olympians did their part and extending the lead further to 34-21 following another 3 from Speer to end the third quarter.
Gabby Dean got a couple buckets in the post inside to start the fourth quarter with East leading 40-23. A couple more 3s from Greiwe and Kaitlyn Dougherty capped off the game leading 46-27 to put the game out of reach.
Floyd Central didn’t give up, though, scoring 10 straight points to cut it to 46-37, but the Highlanders ran out of time.
Callie Jo Celichowski, Grace Suer and Keegan Kaiser all finished with nine points to lead the Highlanders in scoring. Kendall Brown finished with six, while Kalissa Fosskuhl added four.
"I wasn't displeased with our effort," Gianfagna said. "They did some good things. [East coach Danny Brown] just does a nice job using their length to bother us."
