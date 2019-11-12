NEW ALBANY – New Albany got a game-high 15 points from 6-2 senior forward Naria Reed, but a swarming Columbus North defense proved too much to overcome as the Bulldogs lost 40-28 to the visiting Bull Dogs at the Doghouse on Tuesday night.
Turnovers led to a lack of cohesion on offense by New Albany.
“I think a lot of it was frustration in handling the pressure,” Bulldogs coach Tammy Geron said of North’s half-court trapping defense.
Columbus North, playing its season-opener, got the defensive effort that Coach Pat McKee wanted.
“Overall, our defensive effort was very good,” McKee said.
New Albany had more turnovers (four) than points (two) in the opening minutes of the game, but a stingy defense kept it a 2-2 tie at the 4-minute mark.
“I think we were competitive early,” Geron said. “We did a good job defensively in the first half.”
The scoring picked up for both teams as 6-0 senior forward Tessa Lomax had a pair of field goals to help the visiting Bull Dogs to a 6-3 lead with 2:20 left. It was 8-5 when Reed answered with a three-point play at the buzzer to tie it at 8.
Reed kept New Albany close in the second quarter. The second of her two straight field goals pulled the Bulldogs to within 13-12 at the 2:50 mark.
Lomax responded with two field goals of her own, and when North senior guard Sierra Norman scored on a fast-break layup the Bull Dogs led 19-12. That was part of a 7-0 run over the final 2:30 of the half that gave North a 20-12 lead at the break.
Columbus North junior guard Alexa McKinley led another Bull Dogs' surge to start the third quarter. Her driving basket with 5:30 left made it 26-12.
New Albany, stuck on 12 for nearly six minutes of game time, ended the scoring drought with a basket by sophomore guard Maleea Roland at the 5:20 mark. But it wasn’t enough to spark the Bulldogs. North continued to pull away, increasing its lead to 32-17 after a basket by McKinley with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Reed, New Albany’s best scoring option for much of the game, hit a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining to make it 32-19 going into the fourth.
New Albany made a late run. When junior forward Layne Burke hit the lone 3-pointer in the game, the Bulldogs were down 36-24 midway through the fourth quarter.
“As a coach, I still see the fight in our kids. We were just very careless with the basketball," Geron said.
It was 38-24 when a steal and layup by North sophomore forward Kylah Lawson made it a 16-point lead — too much for New Albany to overcome — with 1:50 to play.
McKinley finished with 11 points and Lomax tallied 10 to pace North (1-0).
“I think we were pretty well prepared,” McKinley said. “We limited our turnovers, which was good.”
That said, Coach McKee sees work that needs to be done as the season progresses.
“It was a first game,” he said. “We’ll watch the film and they will see things to work on and then make quick strides.”
Next up, New Albany (1-1) plays host to Silver Creek (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
COLUMBUS NORTH 40, NEW ALBANY 28
Columbus North 8 12 12 8—40
New Albany 8 4 7 9—28
Columbus North (1-0): Alexa McKinley 11, Tessa Lomax 10, Madison White 4, Sierra Norman 5, Kylah Lawson 6, Annie Anderson 4.
New Albany (1-1): Naria Reed 15, Mya Jackson 4, Maleea Roland 2, Taylor Treat 4, Layne Burke 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 1 (Burke 1).
Junior varsity: North 43-17.
