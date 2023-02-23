GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Conrad has Corydon Central on the cusp

CORYDON — Some people just look good in certain colors. That’s definitely the case for Corydon Central head coach Josh Conrad.
After growing up and playing for the black and gold of the Panthers, he got his first head-coaching job wearing those same colors at Henryville.
Now, after spending nine years as the Hornets’ bench boss, he’s back where it all started.
Saturday evening Conrad will be back in black, and gold, on the bench for sixth-ranked Corydon (27-2), which will face No. 7 Fairfield (27-2) in the Class 3A state championship game. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“It’s a huge blessing to know you’ve done it in your hometown,” said Conrad, who won sectional and regional titles as a player in 2001. “It’s an incredible feeling to look out and see some of your closest friends in the gym celebrating with you and backing the team. The community support has been amazing. We had 2,000 fans at Jasper for the semisate. It’s great to see people appreciate how hard the kids have worked to get to where they are.”
Josh isn’t the first Conrad to have coaching success at Corydon. His father Jerry, who passed away in 2021, coached the boys to a sectional title in 1982 and was an assistant for the Panthers’ four straight sectional-title teams from 2001-04.
“Obviously dad was my biggest mentor. I tell people that there aren’t a lot of 5-year-olds doing shot charts at games,” said Conrad, who is 58-16 in his third year at his alma mater. “I also had the pleasure of playing for Coach (Randy) Gianfagna here and everything he did was focusing on doing the little things to win games, and that was important for me to learn. Robin Embry and Perry Hunter at Henryville were two people that I learned a lot from and were a big influence on where I’m at now. I also saw what Coach (Michael) Uhl and (Tom) Preston put into this program and knowing all of that really makes this even more special.”
After coaching the boys’ JV team at Henryville for five seasons, he got the girls’ head-coaching job in 2011. Conrad’s Hornets had seven straight winning seasons and his 2015-16 squad won 19 games — the most successful Henryville campaign in the past 25 years.
“Henryville was great because the community supported you as a coach, because they wanted you to teach the kids to play hard and then the game of basketball was second,” Conrad said. “People understood that if we pushed the kids to work hard, then we would be able to put a good product on the court.”
Conrad credited his growth as a coach to Henryville’s willingness to compile a tough schedule, which helped the young coach learn on the job.
“I learned more situational coaching because sometimes you’re outmatched on the court and you had to find a way to overcome that,” he said. “(Former athletic director) Bill Niece was always there to support everything we were doing through and through. I could not have had the success I had at Henryville without Robin Embry and Derek Hollis. They were always there for support, through good and bad times.”
Corydon senior standout Ava Weber, who tops the team in scoring (22.1 points per game) and rebounding (six a game), said Conrad is a motivator who puts players in positions to succeed.
“He really coaches to our strengths and gets the most out of us,” the Indiana All-State candidate said. “When you see him call a timeout and things are going well, he never yells at us in the huddle. He’ll be calm and boost us up and remind us that we can get things back together, and then we usually do.”
While Conrad says he really didn’t change much in regards to his system when he came to Corydon, senior guard Bailey Orme thinks his coaching style fits the Panthers perfectly.
“I think Coach Conrad’s style, and the way he plays to our strengths, has really put us over the top,” said Orme, who tops the team with 6.1 assists per game. “Coach is a great motivator, in a positive way. He’s really good at setting goals for us. Our goal for this year was state and he got us there.”
Corydon has done it with defense this season. The Panthers have yielded just 40 points a game while playing one of the toughest schedules in 3A.
“At Henryville we wanted to be very active and aggressive at both ends of the floor the years we had really good groups and this team just loves to play like that,” Conrad said. “Our team truly loves to play defense. When it comes down to it, they want to fight you for the ball and go get it. It’s fun to coach and watch and we never have to coach effort, which is a good thing.”
The Panthers, who are riding a 15-game winning streak, have taken mile-high jumps in Conrad’s three years. After a 10-win campaign in 2020-21, Corydon won 21 games last season before falling 65-56 to eventual state runner-up Silver Creek in the sectional final. However, anyone who knows Conrad wouldn’t be surprised when he gave credit to others for his success.
“Our three seniors (Weber, Orme and Bre Edwards) are great leaders and role models. Everything on, and off, the court they try to take care of, and that minimizes the stress you have as a coach,” the father of four said. “I always tell people that Coach Uhl laid the foundation for us getting the youth program setup. We also had parents who were heavily involved with this group when they were younger and that makes a huge difference.”
Uhl led the program for 22 years, amassing 313 wins and a state runner-up finish in 2005. Much like Conrad, he was happy to pass along the credit for the program’s success to his predecessor.
“Tom Preston is the real architect of the program,” Uhl said of the former Corydon coach and athletic director who won eight sectional titles in the 1970s and 1980s. “He is the one who fought for gym time, uniforms and the other gender equity issues before I was coach. I talked to him at semistate and we agreed that the program is in the best possible hands with Josh.”
As the Panthers prepare for their state championship clash with the Falcons, Conrad and sophomore guard Josie Vaughn pointed to the same moment in the regular season that set the team on a mission for Indianapolis.
“The team had a little bit of an invincible feeling early on and then we got beat at Scottsburg,” Conrad said of his team’s 57-43 home setback on Dec. 1. “The next day at practice you could see the girls were ready to get back to work. From that moment on, it was all about doing what we needed to do everyday to put ourselves in position to achieve the kind of success we’ve had in the tournament.”
Vaughn, the team’s second-leading scorer (11.9 ppg) and top 3-point shooter (44 percent), agreed.
“When Scottsburg beat us, that really hit us in the face,” she said. “That showed us what we needed to improve on. We learned a lot from that game and that really fueled us. Coach always wants to get the most out of us in practice and that shows in games. We’ve all worked really hard this year and now we’re one win away from a state championship.”