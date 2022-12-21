CORYDON — Charlestown visited Corydon Central on Tuesday night in a Mid-Southern Conference battle and got thrashed by the 3A No. 6 Panthers, 67-46.
Corydon (12-1, 4-1 MSC) never trailed and placed three players in double figures en route to defeating the Pirates for the fourth straight time.
“Corydon’s a really good team and they’re solid defensively,” Charlestown head coach Scott Matthews said. “We had three breakdowns defensively that really hurt us that they took advantage of. We didn’t rebound early and then things just snowballed a little bit.”
The Panthers placed three players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Josie Vaughn’s 17. Senior Bailey Orme scored 15 while junior Morgan Adams added 13, highlighted by three triples.
“Our guards were aggressive on both ends and I think that set a tone early,” Corydon head coach Josh Conrad said. “We got hands in passing lanes and our defense created some offense for us. I still think there’s some ball movement issues that we can get better at, but overall we’re playing well right now.”
The Pirates (7-5, 2-3) also had three players in double figures. Senior Tatum McFarland’s scored 19, which included four from long range. Junior Kennedy Coleman had 12 points and senior Lainey Hawkins added 11.
“Sectional will be in this gym and we’ve got to be ready,” said Matthews, whose team has lost four of its last five games. “We had breakdowns on their sets and we just forgot the scouting report on those. Once they got a lead they had some role players make some shots and they just stretched out their lead and we couldn’t make a dent in it. Corydon’s a really good team and we’ve just got to go back to the drawing board and get connected and get better.”
Corydon set the tone early and led 17-8 at the first stop. The relentless Panther defense held the visitors to just 2 of 7 shooting in the second frame to help post a 33-13 halftime advantage for the home team.
“We were pretty pleased with only giving up 13 points in the first half because they have some weapons,” Conrad said. “They’ve a very good basketball team with shooters and Coleman is a great inside post player. We just wanted to make it difficult for them and fortunately things worked out well for us tonight.”
Charlestown had eight first half giveaways and Corydon seemed to take advantage of each one. The Pirates shot just 33 percent over the first two periods and found themselves in a huge hole to the sectional favorites.
“I thought our turnovers were some of our own doing and a little of there’s,” Matthews said. “I thought Bailey Orme really hurt us with her defense on our point guard. Coming into the game that scared me more than anything. Orme and Josie Vaughn are probably the two best on ball defenders in our league and we didn’t handle them well tonight.”
Corydon returns to action Dec. 29 versus 3A No. 4 Evansville Memorial (10-0) in the first round of the Niehaus Lumber Classic at Vincennes Rivet. The Pirates next game is Dec. 27 at the Donna Cheatham Holiday Classic in Scottsburg, where they will take on Evansville North (8-2).
