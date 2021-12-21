CHARLESTOWN — Fans who made it to the Charlestown Sports Arena Tuesday night were treated to an early Christmas. In a matchup of two of the top teams in class 3A, No. 10 Corydon Central narrowly defeated No. 15 Charlestown 62-51 in overtime.
The Mid-Southern Conference battle was nip and tuck from start to finish. The Panthers’ Ava Weber paced the victors with 25. Demaria King led the Pirates with 16.
“They are a really, really good team,” Charlestown head coach Scott Matthews said of Corydon. “It was a good game to be involved in. I thought the little things, especially the loose balls we didn’t get and the breakdowns defensively, really get magnified when you play a high level opponent like Corydon.”
The Panthers (12-1, 5-1 MSC), who are off to their best start since 2005, shot a scintillating 63 percent in the second half and won their second straight over the Pirates.
“We really tried to just take it right at them offensively and I think we did a good job of that,” Corydon head coach Josh Conrad said. “We didn’t really change anything at halftime, we just emphasized to not shoot the running shot but instead to jump stop and go up strong and not worry about the contact. They’re a good basketball team who has a lot of weapons on both ends of the court. We’re pretty lucky to get out of here with a win.”
Corydon led 47-40 with 4:59 left in the fourth quarter and then the home team went on a run. Charlestown (9-3, 4-2) finished regulation with a 10-2 spurt capped by a Kennedy Coleman triple with 12 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 50-50.
“The positives from our first half of the season is that Charlestown basketball is right there,” Matthews said. “I think we’re a really good team right now.”
The extra frame was dominated by the Panthers. The visitors outscored the hosts 11-2 and won their fifth straight.
“One of the things that happened in overtime was we lost Demaria King early and that was obviously a big blow for us,” Matthews said. “We had some shots go in and out for us. I thought McFarland’s three and Coleman’s two were both going in.”
The first half was back and forth until Charlestown opened up a 25-20 lead with a minute till intermission. However, Corydon responded and scored the final six points before the buzzer to claim a 26-25 lead going to the locker room.
“I thought the last minute of the first half was just huge,” Matthews said. “We just lost our focus and composure. We should have been up 25-20 with the last shot of the half.”
In addition to King’s 16, Laney Hawkins scored 12 and Kennedy Coleman added nine for the Pirates. After Weber’s game high 25, Jaiden Cantrell had 13 and freshman Josie Vaughn added 11 for the Panthers.
“Weber is so tough and aggressive and gets going downhill so well,” Matthews said. “She’s a handful. Guarding her and keeping her off the glass is a chore. Demaria is a great player for us, there’s no question about it. She can flat out play and there’s not much else I can say other than she is just like Ava Weber except that she plays for Charlestown.”
Both teams return to the hardwood on Dec. 28. Corydon will play Tecumseh (7-4) at 2:30 p.m. in the first round of the Niehaus Lumber Classic in Vincennes. Charlestown will play a doubleheader in the Cheatham Classic in Scottsburg, taking on Indianapolis Chatard (5-6) at 10:00 a.m. and Lawrenceburg (8-5) at 1:30 p.m.
CORYDON CENTRAL 61, CHARLESTOWN 52
Corydon Central 14 12 11 13 11—61
Charlestown 16 9 13 12 2—52
Corydon Central (12-1, 5-1 MSC) Bre Edwards 3, Ava Weber 25, Jaiden Cantrell 13, Bailey Orme 5, Chloe Cannon 2, Josie Vaugn 11, Alyssa Groover 2
Charlestown (9-3, 4-2 MSC) Laney Hawkins 12, Maddie Nipper 8, Kennedy Coleman 9, Tatum McFarland 7, Demaria King 16
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 1 (Edwards), Charlestown 4 (Nipper, Coleman, McFarland 2)
Rebounds: Corydon Central 24, Charlestown 26
Turnovers: Corydon Central 17, Charlestown 23
Field goal shooting: Corydon Central 21 of 38, Charlestown 22 of 46
3-point shooting: Corydon Central 1 of 7, Charlestown 4 of 13
Free throw shooting: Corydon Central 19 of 28, Charlestown 4 of 8
Junior varsity: Corydon Central 45-38
