SELLERSBURG — Last year Silver Creek won its first ever Mid-Southern Conference championship.
Saturday night in Sellersburg the defending Class 3A state champions won their second straight league title.
The fourth-ranked Dragons defeated Eastern 66-48 in their final home game of the season.
“I’m just super-proud of the team,” Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen said. “I was just telling them the other day about the special opportunity they had coming into tonight to play for a championship on their home court. That’s never happened for Silver Creek girls' basketball.”
Dragons senior Emme Rooney led all scorers with 26 points and set a school record with eight made 3-pointers.
“I did feel pretty good in warmups,” she said. “I knew six made threes in a game was the record here because Kynidi (Mason-Striverson) and I both had tied it before. For it to be our last home game as seniors it meant a lot to be able to do that.”
Mason-Striverson added 25 points for Silver Creek (20-1, 8-0), which received 63 from its five seniors.
“This is just a product of the hard work that we put in every single day,” Mason-Striverson said of the Dragons’ conference crown. “We knew we had some key pieces that graduated, but we knew we had great chemistry and we love each other and we always have each others’ backs.”
The Dragons' five seniors have now won 81 games, two conference titles and a state championship.
“It’s amazing. We came into this season and said we just want to have fun, but then we just kept working hard and the pieces came together and everything came to fruition,” Rooney said. “I think our team chemistry is arguably better than it was last year. We’re all just out here just having a blast.”
Mason-Striverson got the home team off to a solid start with nine first-period points and the Dragons led 14-10 at the first stop. Then Rooney started feeling it in the second frame, hitting three from long range and helping Creek to a 32-21 lead.
“I’m most proud that the team was talking about how to get Emme the ball at halftime,” Schoen said. “They knew she was hot and they found her in transition a lot. Her teammates found her by themselves, not off anything we coaches called out.”
Rooney and Mason-Striverson scored all of their teams’ points in the third stanza as the Dragons increased their advantage to 45-33.
“Before the coaches even came into the locker room we talked as a team that we needed to bring more energy in the second half,” Mason-Striverson said. “We found the hot hand and that was Emme. Her getting that school record was amazing and I couldn't be more proud of her.”
Rooney hit four triples in the fourth quarter, nearly outscoring the Musketeers by herself over the final eight minutes.
“Emme works so hard at her craft. She’s in the gym all the time,” Schoen said. “She’s started the most games in Silver Creek history. She could always shoot it, but she’s worked so hard at other facets of her game.”
The Dragons have now won eight straight and don’t plan to break that streak anytime soon.
“We’re not even close to being satisfied,” Mason-Striverson said. “We have goals and one of those is to win conference but we’re preparing for bigger things.”
Silver Creek will conclude its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at 4A No. 10 Columbus East (16-3), the Hoosier Hills Conference champion. The Musketeers (11-10, 2-6), who received 17 points from Kyia McKinley, visit Paoli at the same time.
.
SILVER CREEK 66, EASTERN 48
Eastern 10 11 12 15 — 48
Silver Creek 14 18 13 21 — 66
Eastern (11-10, 2-6 MSC): Ava Sowder 6, McKenna Jeter 4, Madeline Lewellen 4, Christina Knight 8, Kyia McKinley 17, Kaylee McKinley 9.
Silver Creek (20-1, 8-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 25, Hallie Foley 2, Sydney Sierota 2, Indie Miles 1, Lacy Tingle 8, Emme Rooney 26, Meridith Wilkinson 2.
3-point field goals: Eastern 2 for 12 (Jeter, Kaylee McKinley); Silver Creek 9 for 21 (Rooney 8, Mason-Striverson).
Rebounds: Eastern 24, Silver Creek 27.
Turnovers: Eastern 14, Silver Creek 8.
Field-goal shooting: Eastern 16 of 36, Silver Creek 22 of 49.
Free-throw shooting: Eastern 14 of 15, Silver Creek 13 of 18.
JV score: Silver Creek 68, Eastern 39.
