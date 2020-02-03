GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Creek seeks 'history' this week

SELLERSBURG — It’s been a record-setting regular season for Silver Creek.
Now the Dragons have their sights set on some postseason success.
Silver Creek enters this week’s Class 3A Charlestown Sectional as one of the favorites, along with No. 1 Salem. The fifth-ranked Dragons (19-3), who face Corydon Central (13-10) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in a first-round game, are seeking their sixth sectional title, but first since 2011.
“These kids, they want to make history and that’s what they talk about,” said Silver Creek’s 10th-year coach Scott Schoen, who guided the team to its last title in his first season on the job. “Nineteen wins is a school record for us. We’ve had some really, really good wins, we’re proud of that, but we’re 0-0 now. We were talking earlier, every team can beat anybody on a given night. Our sectional is one where you can’t just walk in and think, ‘Oh, we’re just going to walk in and win this game.’ Each team is going to have to show up, or they’re going to be finished.”
Indeed the seven teams in the sectional field have combined for 105 victories, which ranks first among all 64 sectionals, and have a combined winning percentage of .669, which is tied for second across the state.
“What a sectional, right?” Schoen asked rhetorically Monday afternoon. “It’s ridiculous how tough our sectional is. … And then you look at the coaches in our sectional, … unbelievable coaches. It’s just a great sectional — a tough sectional, tough sectional.”
What will it take to win it?
“Consistency, that’s what it’s going to be, and defense,” Schoen said. “Whatever team can put together three consistent basketball games. In the tournament there’s going to be a game where shots aren’t going to fall and you’ve got to find another way to win. For us to win I think our defense has to be really, really stingy, and we have to have kids step up and make shots. The games that we’ve lost this season, it’s been where we haven’t shot the ball very well as a whole. That would be a recipe for disaster, if we come out and we don’t shoot the ball well. But we’ve been shooting the ball great in practice. Our kids should be playing with a lot of confidence. We’ve had great practices.”
Regardless of what happens at Charlestown, it’s already been a great season for the Dragons. They beat then-Class 4A No. 8 Jeffersonville in November, they defeated the reigning Kentucky state champion (Ryle) in mid-December and they enter the postseason riding a six-game winning streak.
Four starters average at least 9.8 points per game, with junior guard Alana Striverson leading the way at 15.1. Striverson and her younger sister Kynidi, a sophomore point guard who averages 10.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game, have been welcome additions since transferring from Louisville Male in the offseason.
“The season’s been a lot of fun with Kynidi and Alana, and [freshman] Kiela [Phillips] coming back,” said junior guard Jaclyn Emly, who’s second on the squad in scoring (11.6), rebounding (5.3) and steals (2.2) per game. “We’ve been sharing the ball really well and, [our record] can show that; we haven’t lost a lot of games. When we have lost it’s just been little hiccups, and we’ve kind of fixed them. Hopefully, we’ve fixed them by now.”
Emly, meanwhile, appears to be all fixed up after suffering a sprained leg in a Jan. 22 game against Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.). She sat out the final three games of the regular season as a precaution, but will be ready to go tonight.
“Our goal right now is just to beat Corydon. And then if we win against Corydon, it’s to beat Madison. And then so on and so forth, one game at a time, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” she said.
Below is a glance at each of the local sectionals that include our area teams.
CLASS 4A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL
Tonight
Game 1: Bedford North Lawrence (16-5) vs. Seymour (8-16), 6 p.m.
Game 2: Jeffersonville (13-10) vs. Floyd Central (5-17), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: New Albany (7-14) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Jennings County (9-14) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Final, 7:30 p.m.
AREA TEAM CAPSULES
FLOYD CENTRAL
Record: 5-17.
Sectional titles: Six (1978, 1982, 1990, 1992, 1993, 2010).
Statistical leaders: Sophomore guard Keegan Kaiser 9.6 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.9 apg; senior guard Kalissa Fosskuhl 6.4 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.4 rpg; freshman guard Mandy Hess 6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg; sophomore guard Kendall Brown 6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg.
Coach Randy Gianfagna says: “Bedford has won eight sectionals in a row, until someone beats them they have to be the favorite to win it again.”
JEFFERSONVILLE
Record: 13-10.
Sectional titles: 14 (1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1989, 1991, 1994, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011).
Statistical leaders: Senior forward Nan Garcia 18.8 ppg, 10 rpg; senior wing Kiersten Poor 8.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg; freshman forward Cadence Singleton 6.7 ppg, 5 rpg; junior wing Alexis Gibson 6.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg.
Coach Mike Warren says: “It’s no secret that we’ve been pretty up-and-down here lately [since losing Garcia to an ACL injury]. I’ve said for the last two weeks that I’ve liked what I’ve seen in practice. ... We’re trying to do what we do well, but when we get in a game we’re just having a hard time translating that over, and we’re not really scoring. In the tournament you can’t beat teams scoring 32 or 35 points a game. I’ve asked them to make layups and make open 3s. If we can do those two things I think we can defend well enough that we have a chance to win it.”
NEW ALBANY
Record: 7-14.
Sectional titles: 12 (1976, 1977, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1988, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2002).
Statistical leaders: Senior center Naria Reed 9.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg; junior forward Layne Burke 7.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg; senior forward Mya Jackson 7.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg; sophomore guard Taylor Treat 6 ppg, 3.6 apg; sophomore guard Maleea Roland 5.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg; junior guard Delani Ewing 4 ppg, 1.5 apg.
Coach Tammy Geron says: “I think our postseason success is going to be very dependent on our mentality on the offensive end of the floor. We need to be in attack-mode at all times and finish the easy ones. I have been more pleased overall in the second half of the season with our defensive pressure, which has allowed for us to be successful. However, sometimes our offensive setbacks just prevent us from playing fearless on the defensive end.”
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Tonight
Game 1: Corydon Central (13-10) vs. Silver Creek (19-3), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: Charlestown (13-10) vs. North Harrison (13-9), 6 p.m.
Game 3: Scottsburg (14-9) vs. Salem (19-3), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 4: Madison (14-8) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 6: Final, 7:30 p.m.
AREA TEAM CAPSULES
CHARLESTOWN
Record: 13-10.
Sectional titles: 10 (1981, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010).
Statistical leaders: Senior wing Peyton Crace 10.8 ppg; senior guard Karston Watson 9.8 ppg; sophomore forward Demaria King 8.8 ppg; junior guard Skylar Cochran 8.3 ppg; senior guard Jackie Biscardi 7.3 ppg.
SILVER CREEK
Record: 19-3.
Sectional titles: Five (1986, 1987, 1995, 1997, 2011).
Statistical leaders: Junior guard Alana Striverson 15.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2 spg; junior guard Jaclyn Emly 11.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg; sophomore point guard Kynidi Striverson 10.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.8 apg, 3.3 spg; sophomore wing Emme Rooney 9.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2 apg; Savannah Kirchgessner 6.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Tonight
Game 1: Eastern (15-8) vs. Austin (8-14), 6 p.m.
Game 2: Crawford County (18-5) at Providence (12-11), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: Henryville (8-13) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Clarksville (4-18) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Final, 7:30 p.m.
AREA TEAM CAPSULES
CLARKSVILLE
Record: 3-18.
Sectional titles: Three (1984, 1986, 1987).
Statistical leaders: Junior center Jasmine Walker 14.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg; senior guard Makenzie Spalding 7.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, senior wing Daveona Miles 4.3 ppg.
Coach Shelby Gliebe says: “We have a tough sectional with teams that are playing very good basketball right now. Unfortunately we struggled against them during the season, but as long as we can execute on offense and contain better on defense I think we have a good shot at anybody. We played very well all around on Saturday night at South Central, so I am hopeful that we will continue that momentum into this week.”
HENRYVILLE
Record: 8-13.
Sectional titles: One (1994).
Statistical leaders: Junior guard Riley Nunn 12.1 ppg; senior guard Allison Horn 10.2 ppg.
PROVIDENCE
Record: 12-11.
Sectional titles: Two (2015, 2016).
Statistical leaders: Senior forward Natalie Boesing 24 ppg, 10.6 rpg; senior center Brigid Welch 10.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg; senior guard Kaylee Kaiser 6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 apg; junior guard Lauren Castleberry 2.9 ppg; senior forward Maggie Purichia 1.6 ppg; 3 rpg.
Coach Brad Burden says: “We are excited to be hosting sectionals. We have had a good year and have been a few plays away from having a great record coming into sectional play. Obviously, Eastern and Crawford are the two favorites and we open with Crawford, who has beat us twice. Our team is very locked in and focused on what we have to do to win and advance in the tournament.”
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Tuesday
Game 1: Lanesville (20-3) vs. Christian Academy (6-13), 6 p.m.
Game 2: Borden (10-12) at New Washington (11-11), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: Rock Creek (1-21) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: South Central (2-20) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Final, 7:30 p.m.
AREA TEAM CAPSULES
BORDEN
Record: 10-12.
Sectional titles: 12 (1978, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 2002, 2003, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015).
Statistical leaders: Sophomore guard Christina Knight 10.8 points per game, 2.3 assists per game; freshman guard Emily Cissell 9.5 ppg, 3 rpg; senior forward Dayton Nale 4.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg; junior wing Kaylie Magallanes 4.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg; junior Grace Hall 3.8 ppg, 3 rpg
Coach Matt Vick says: “I think Lanesville is clearly the favorite, but I also think there are a couple teams in our sectional, including us, that can give them a run for the title. New Washington is going to be a tough opponent because they are on a winning streak and it’s at their place, so we definitely have to come ready to play. They beat us during the year, and it was one of our worst games effort-wise and execution-wise, so we are looking forward to the rematch. For my team to win a sectional title, we’re going to have to play with a consistent effort and be able to execute in late-game situations. We have shown that we can compete with good teams, but we can’t allow ourselves to go on some scoring droughts.”
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Record: 6-12.
Sectional titles: None.
Statistical leaders: Senior Emma Fletcher 6.8 ppg, 2 apg; freshman Lilly Yates 5.6 ppg; sophomore MacKenzie Fountain 4.8 ppg, 3 steals per game, 2 apg; junior Ella McCoy 5.4 rpg; senior forward Erin Stensrud 4.3 rpg.
Coach Carson Casey says: “Our girls have worked extremely hard this year, and it’s been fun to watch their growth. I’m excited for the opportunity to compete against a very-talented Lanesville team in sectionals. It should be a great atmosphere and a game filled with toughness and hard work by both teams.”
NEW WASHINGTON
Record: 11-11.
Sectional titles: Six (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2013).
Statistical leaders: Senior guard Taylor James 12.8 ppg; senior guard Makynsie Barger 9.8 ppg; senior forward Kalin Campbell 8 ppg, 6 rpg; junior guard Adrian Miles 8 ppg.
Coach Kirsti Holloway says: “We want to focus everyday — one possession at a time, one period at a time and one game at a time, controlling the things that we can control.”
ROCK CREEK
Record: 1-21.
Sectional titles: None.
Statistical leaders: Junior guard Leah Thompson, senior forward Bre Sheckles.