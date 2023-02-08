BORDEN — Although she’s just a sophomore, Hadley Crosier has emerged as one of the main leaders for No. 1-ranked Lanesville.
Crosier and her Eagle teammates will be playing for the program’s first regional title Saturday at West Washington.
Lanesville (24-2) will take on Wood Memorial (14-10) at 7 p.m. that night in the new one-game regional. The winner will advance to the four-team Class A semistate the following Saturday at New Albany or Jasper.
Crosier — a 5-foot-9 guard — has a knack for disrupting opponents by getting into passing lanes on the perimeter and igniting the Lanesville fast break.
Eagles head coach Angie Hinton praised Crosier’s value to the team after winning the Borden Sectional this past Saturday.
“I know she’s just a sophomore, but the kid has matured so much this year,” Hinton said. “She puts a lot of time into the game. She has so much athletic ability.”
Hinton said Crosier will only get better as she gets older.
“When her offensive shot gets better and better — it’s all a matter of strength — she’s going to be a tremendous player, better than what she is now,” Hinton said.
Crosier leads the Eagles in steals (3.7) and assists (3.4) per game while ranking second in scoring (9.6 ppg).
“She is long and she is quick, and she reads things very well,” Hinton said. “She could be a very good college defensive player for a good team.”
Hinton knows the Crosier family well. She coached Hadley’s mom, Lacy (Farris), who was a member of New Albany’s 1999 undefeated 4A state championship team.
“Lacy (also) was a catalyst for us on defense,” Hinton said as she reflected on that title team from 24 years ago. “She did a tremendous job for me at New Albany. (But) Hadley is a better ball-handler and better on-ball defensive player.”
“Lacy has spent a lot of time with her as a young kid. She’s getting better and better each year,” Hinton added.
Lacy coached her daughter’s teams from the second to the seventh grades. She said she thoroughly enjoyed coaching her daughter in those early years.
“There’s nothing like it,” she said.
Still, Lacy said it was time for Hadley to get instruction from different coaches as she got older.
“She’s got much more offensive skill than I did,” Lacy Crosier said.
Lacy helped lure Hinton to Lanesville several years ago.
“People don’t realize how much time she spends with this,” Crosier said of her former coach. “She spends hours and hours looking at film.”
Lacy said Hadley and the Lanesville team is in capable hands with Angie and her husband, assistant coach and Hall of Famer Joe Hinton.
Now Lanesville will try to make a run, possibly similar to the one New Albany made in 1999.
“I absolutely believe they can make a deep run,” Crosier said.
If Lanesville wins Saturday, a deep run could bring Lacy Crosier and Hinton back to New Albany for the semistate.
“That would bring everything back full circle for me and for Angie,” Crosier said.
