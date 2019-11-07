MADISON — Host Madison edged Charlestown 41-37 in the season-opener for both teams Thursday night.
The Cubs led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime. The Pirates cut it to 29-26 by the end of the third, but Madison outscored Charlestown 12-11 in the final period to pull out the win.
Peyton Crace scored a game-high 16 points, 12 in the first half, to pace the Pirates. Jackie Biscardi added eight points and Karston Watson scored seven.
Jade Nutley led the Cubs with 12 points.
Charlestown (0-1) next hosts North Harrison on Nov. 16.
.
MADISON 41, CHARLESTOWN 37
Charlestown 9 8 9 11—37
Madison 11 10 8 12—41
Charlestown (0-1): Skylar Cochran 1, Karston Watson 7, Peyton Crace 16, Jackie Biscardi 8, Demaria King 3, Laney Hawkins 2.
Madison (1-0): Jade Nutley 12, Daesja Jay 2, Harper Watson 2, Lundun Perry 8, Paige Young 7, Taylor Lynch 8, Jessie Dyer 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 3 (Crace 2, Biscardi 1); Madison 1 (Young 1).
