GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Cubs take down Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Madison put together a 24-6 run in the second quarter on the way to a 53-34 win at Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Thursday night at Johnson Arena.
In the first quarter, poor shooting and turnovers were a problem that the Red Devils were able to mitigate with good defense. In the second quarter, however, the offensive troubles continued for the Red Devils, but not so much for the Cubs.
“We were out-hustled in the first half,” said first-year Jeffersonville coach Missy Voyles, whose team trailed 33-13 at intermission. “(Madison) got every loose ball, they were going after every rebound. They clearly wanted to win that ballgame and we were flat outplayed in the first half.”
Madison led 7-4 late in the first quarter when Red Devils freshman guard Elle Marble knocked down a 3-pointer to tie it with 36 seconds to play in the period. Madison scored on its last possession to lead 9-7 at the first stop.
The Cubs came out firing in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Cameran Cahall capped a 12-0 Madison run and made it 19-7 with six minutes left in the half.
The Red Devils answered with a 3 by sophomore guard Maranda Mason to make it a single-digit deficit (19-10) with 5:15 to play in the period. Those were Jeffersonville’s first points of the quarter.
Madison increased its lead to 27-10 before the Red Devils got another 3-pointer, this one from sophomore guard Tatum McFarland late in the quarter. The Cubs then closed out the half on a 6-0 run to lead by 20 at the break.
The Red Devils came out with a more energy in the third quarter. They were more aggressive on defense and more effective on the offensive end. However, a 20-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
“The group I started in the second half played with more energy, played harder and was competing,” Voyles said.
She pointed to younger players like Marble and Mason, JV players who could be contributors as the season progresses.
“We’ve got a lot of younger players. I had a couple of young kids that came out and really showed they wanted to play,” Voyles said. “I was really impressed with Maranda Mason’s game tonight. She played a very good game.”
When senior forward Aija Estes scored with 2:20 to play in the third quarter, the Red Devils had more points than they did in either of the first two periods, but they still trailed 40-22.
Jeffersonville sophomore guard Sophia Reese challenged the Madison middle and scored at the buzzer of the third as the Cubs led 45-24 going into the fourth.
The Red Devils continued the fight into the final frame, even outscoring the Cubs, but it wasn’t enough.
For the game, Estes scored eight points to lead the Red Devils while Mason and McFarland added seven points each.
Madison was paced by 6-foot-1 senior standout Jade Nutley, who netted 19 points. Taylor Lynch added 14 for the Cubs (2-4, 1-0), who ended a five-game losing streak to Jeff.
It was the HHC opener for Voyles, whose team was scheduled to play Floyd Central but in the spinning wheel that is the 2020-21 schedule, that game was postponed until later in the season.
Jeff (1-4, 0-1) will travel to Trinity Lutheran for a 1:30 p.m. matchup Saturday.