JEFFERSONVILLE — Another big game from Nan Garcia, along with a big second quarter, propelled Jeffersonville past Providence 58-27 Tuesday night.
Garcia scored a game-high 24 points for the host Red Devils, who put up 25 points in the second period. The victory kept Jeff (5-0), which is ranked No. 7 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class Top 20, perfect on the young season. However it was far from a perfect game, according to Red Devils coach Mike Warren.
“We had a really nice spurt in the second quarter and the start of the third, I thought,” said Warren, whose team outpointed the Pioneers 25-8 in the second period to lead 37-12 at halftime. “But I thought the way we started, and the way we ended, we had a lack of urgency in what we were doing. We were careless — very careless — with the basketball, [we had] way too many turnovers. And part of that was in the fourth quarter some other kids coming in trying to maybe do too much to try to gain some minutes. But overall, you just can not turn the ball over that many times and expect to be an elite team, you just can not do it.”
Jeff, which entered having outscored its first four foes by an average of 23 points, got off to a slow start in the first quarter. However, the Devils only a pair of Providence field goals and led 12-4 after eight minutes.
Jeff got rolling in the second behind Garcia and freshman Tatum McFarland. Garcia, the 6-foot senior forward who has signed with Penn State, hit five field goals in the quarter while McFarland, a 5-9 guard, knocked down a 3-pointer and a pair of 2-pointers.
The Red Devils outscored the Pioneers 21-15 in the second half.
“It’s just a case of Jeff is big, fast and strong,” Providence coach Brad Burden said. “We’re [Class] 2A good, and they’re 4A good.”
Tuesday’s game was the fifth in eight days for the Pioneers (2-3), who went overtime in three of their first four contests.
“I really like how we competed well against Corydon [Central] and Crawford [County] and Lanesville and I think that we are going to be very formidable this season. I think we’ve already shown that, that we’re capable of being one of the top teams in 2A in the area, and maybe throughout Southern Indiana,” Burden said. “But Jeff’s just on another level and they showed that tonight. They’ve got so many weapons, not just Garcia. But just their overall strength and speed, you can’t replicate it in practice. … But we competed, we battled and we got better.”
Senior forward Natalie Boesing, who averaged 27.3 points and 10.5 rebounds in Providence’s first four games, paced the Pioneers with 12 points.
Kaylee Kaiser and Lauren Castleberry added five points apiece for Providence, which played without 6-1 senior forward Maggie Purichia, who was out with an injured foot.
The Pioneers now have two weeks off before playing at Christian Academy on Dec. 3.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, play at 3A No. 7 Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before traveling to face Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
“We’ve got a couple of days to practice to get better, and we’ll just take them one at a time,” Warren said. “I guess the communities are trying to build this game up Friday as some rivalry … but for us it’s another game that we’ve got to get through and try to beat a quality opponent. Then Saturday we’ve got a conference game. That’s how we’re going to approach our weekend.”
