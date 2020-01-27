Welcome back to Tuesday’s Takeaways, where usually we take a look back at the weekend that was in boys’ high school hoops. This week, though, we’re flipping the script and looking at girls’ basketball in the wake of Sunday’s release of the pairings for the 45th annual state tournament.
Here are four of our thoughts to get the ball bouncing this week.
1. WHICHEVER TEAM COMES OUT OF SECTIONAL 30 WILL BE A WORTHY CHAMPION
To say that the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional is stacked would be an understatement. A sizable one.
All seven teams — Charlestown, Corydon Central, North Harrison, Madison, Salem, Scottsburg and Silver Creek — have winning records. Through Saturday night, the septet had combined for 96 wins — second-most among all 64 sectionals — and a combined winning percentage of 66.2 — fourth-best among the sectionals.
“The sectional is so deep with talented teams that whoever it is [who wins it will] have to string together a consistent run,” Dragons coach Scott Schoen said.
Two-time defending champion Salem (17-3), which is ranked No. 1 in 3A in the Sagarin Ratings and No. 2 in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll, is the favorite. But not an overwhelming one.
Silver Creek (18-3), which is ranked sixth in both the Sagarin Ratings and the ICGSA poll, would be the close second choice. The Dragons entered this week with only three losses, but two of those were to sectional foes. One was a 48-44 setback to Salem in Sellersburg on Jan. 11, the other was a 55-41 loss at North Harrison on Nov. 27.
The Lady Cats (13-7), who won this sectional in 2016 and ‘17, are back after a two-year stint in 4A due to the IHSAA’s Success Factor. They could be a factor, but they have to get past the host Pirates first. Charlestown (12-10) is 1-6 against sectional foes this season, but that record is very deceiving. The Pirates’ six losses, including a 58-57 setback to North Harrison in Charlestown on Nov. 16, have come by an average of only 4.8 points.
And that’s not to mention Corydon Central (13-9), which recently beat rival North Harrison by 20 (60-40); sectional newcomer Madison (12-8), which is the third pick in 30, according to the Sagarin Ratings; and Scottsburg (12-9), which is guided by Donna Cheatham, the state’s all-time winningest coach who has two state titles to her credit.
2. SECTIONAL 15 IS BEDFORD’S TO LOSE
The Stars, who have won eight straight sectional titles, are the overwhelming pick to capture their ninth in a row in the 4A Jennings County Sectional.
Bedford North Lawrence (15-4) is 4-1 against the other teams in the sectional. The Stars’ lone loss was 56-53 to Jeffersonville back on Nov. 23. However since that victory the Red Devils have lost senior starters Nan Garcia, who likely would’ve been (and still could be) an Indiana All-Star, and Kelsie James to ACL injuries.
Jeff (13-9) is the only other team in the sectional with a winning record, but the Red Devils have struggled down the stretch since losing their pair of starters. They are 2-7 over their last nine games, including the one in which Garcia went down with her injury, heading into tonight’s regular-season finale against Scottsburg.
So with that in mind, and given the fact that BNL beat the other four sectional teams by an average of 23 points during the regular season, the Stars are the prohibitive favorite.
3. NEW WASHINGTON GOT A GOOD DRAW
The Mustangs (10-11) got a favorable draw in Class A Sectional 61, which they will host. Not that New Wash’s first game, against county-rival Borden (10-10) is a gimmie, because it’s not. But the best news for the Mustangs is that they drew opposite of fourth-ranked Lanesville, the sectional favorite. So if New Wash can win its first two games it will host the Eagles on its homecourt, where Lanesville only won by 10 points (63-53) — the Eagles’ narrowest margin of victory in their last 13 games – on Dec. 21. A rematch could make for a very interesting, and exciting, sectional final.
4. PROVIDENCE DIDN’T GET AN EASY DRAW, BUT AT LEAST IT’S HOSTING
The Pioneers are the third pick, according to the Sagarin Ratings, in Class 2A Sectional 46, which they host.
If Providence is going to win its first sectional title since 2016 it will likely have to beat both of the teams rated in front of it (Eastern and Crawford County). The Pioneers (11-10) face Crawford County (16-5) in the sectional’s second game, which will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Wolfpack won the first matchup, 54-48 in overtime, back on Nov. 16 in a tournament in Corydon. The next meeting will be tonight in Marengo. Will next Tuesday’s matchup be a tiebreaker, or Providence trying to prevent a Crawford sweep?
If the Pioneers can beat the Wolfpack next week they would face Henryville, which they beat by 19 (55-36) on Jan. 18. If Providence can get past the Hornets again, it will likely face eighth-ranked Eastern, the defending champion, in the final. The Pioneers lost by eight (35-27) in Pekin on Dec. 5, so they’d get the chance to avenge that loss on their homecourt. Which, we’re sure, Providence coach Brad Burden wouldn’t mind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.