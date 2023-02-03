GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons advance to sectional final

BEDFORD — It’ll be the champs against the newcomers in tonight’s Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional final.
In Friday night’s semifinals, the host and sixth-ranked Stars downed Jeffersonville 65-50 in the first game before Silver Creek avenged its season-opening loss with a 45-31 win over Seymour in the nightcap.
Bedford (22-3), which has won 11 straight sectional titles, will face the Dragons (14-9), who are in their first season in 4A, at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the final.
“We’ve got arguably the best team south of Indianapolis, if not in the state,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said of the Stars. “But we’re not just driving up here to enjoy the scenic view through Brown County. We really want to come and play basketball here and compete.”
STARS DOWN DEVILS
The Stars, who beat Jeff 65-21 back on Nov. 19, only led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 29-25 at halftime and 33-31 early in the third period. But then BNL went on a game-deciding 16-3 run to take control.
“We fought,” first-year Jeff coach Cory Norman said. “At halftime we thought we were in it, they were banged up a little bit. We thought we’d come back out in the second half and have a good go at it, but things didn’t go our way.”
Down 49-34 after three, the Red Devils couldn’t get closer than 11 in the final frame in their season-ending loss.
“Like I told the girls, I’m proud of them,” Norman said afterward. “A lot of people doubted them, said they weren’t going to do much this year. To win 14 games, and the way that we won them, I think they impressed some people.”
Senior Karsyn Norman scored a game-high 23 points while Chloe Spreen added 15 for the Stars, who went 21 for 24 from the free throw line.
Senior Myah Johnson tallied a team-high 12 points while classmate Sophia Reese added 10 for Jeff (14-10), which went 11 for 15 from the charity stripe.
The Red Devils will say goodbye to those two and six other seniors on their roster.
“Great first group,” Norman said. “I just told’em that I couldn’t have had a better first group my first year coaching at Jeff as a head coach. They have nothing to be ashamed of, they need to keep their heads up because this is just a bump in the road.”
DRAGONS DOWN OWLS
Silver Creek never trailed on its way to avenging its season-starting 38-35 loss at Scott Gymnasium back on Nov. 11.
“They’re a lot better and I think we’ve improved a lot too,” Schoen said. “We’re growing up, we’ve had to. Playing in 4A we’ve had to grow up, it’s a tough sectional.”
The Dragons’ two freshman starters led the way against the older Owls (14-10). Brooklynn Renn had 21 points and 13 rebounds while Emma Schoen added 12 points.
“It was a very good environment,” Renn said. “This is my first sectional and I just love the environment of playing in it.”
Leading 10-6 after the first quarter, Creek took a 25-19 advantage into the locker room at halftime after Schoen hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left in the second period.
In the second half the Dragons held Seymour to 12 points.
“That’s where you win championships,” Schoen said. “The halftime of the Floyd Central game (Thursday) and the halftime of this game, we talked about ‘Defend and rebound, that’s going to be the difference.’ Shots are going to sooner or later, but if they don’t defense will keep you there.
“We’ve been preaching that from Day One. Our girls believe that if you can defend at a high level, not just going out there and mucking it up a little bit, I’m talking about really take pride in defending and then be a dog on the boards, then you’ve got a chance in every single game. So that’s kind of what’s instilled in them.”
.
CLASS 4A BEDFORD NL SECTIONAL
Friday’s semifinals
BEDFORD NL 65, JEFFERSONVILLE 50
Jeffersonville 12 13 9 1 6 — 50
Bedford NL 15 14 20 16 — 65
Jeffersonville (14-10): Myah Johnson 12, Cadence Singleton 2, Sophia Reese 10, Elle Marble 6, Brooklyn Carter 5, La’Kyra Johnson 9, Maranda Mason 2, LaQaya Gold 2, Averielle Baker 2.
Bedford NL (22-3): Chloe Spreen 15, Mallory Pride 11, Madisyn Bailey 7, Emma Brown 5, Karsyn Norman 23, Tori Nikirk 2, Emma Crane 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 1 (Carter); Bedford NL 6 (Norman 2, Bailey, Brown, Pride, Spreen).
.
SILVER CREEK 45, SEYMOUR 31
Silver Creek 10 15 9 11 — 45
Seymour 6 13 7 5 — 31
Silver Creek (14-9): Emma Schoen 12, Kiera Gant 1, Brooklynn Renn 21, Lydia Wright 7, Olivia Johnston 1, Katy Rooney 2, Ellie Falkenstein 1.
Seymour (14-10): Jaidyn Nichols 2, Journee Brown 6, Brooke Trinkle 5, Kendall Sterling 9, Sophie Skidmore 2, Elizabeth Kirby 7.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Schoen 2, Renn, Wright); Seymour 3 (Kirby, Sterling, Trinkle).