SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek is one win away from the IHSAA State Finals.
Fresh off their first-ever regional title, the No. 1 Dragons (23-3) will face unranked Tri-West (17-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3A Jeffersonville Semistate.
While the Bruins aren’t a familiar foe for Creek, they may be similar to some of the Dragons’ recent opponents. Tri-West is led by 5-foot-9 junior wing Kenna Kirby, who averages 15.7 points 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She scored 35 points in the Bruins’ 72-60 victory over Indianapolis Chatard in last Saturday night’s Greencastle Regional final. Just like the Dragons, all of Tri-West’s losses this season were to 4A foes.
“Tri-West is one of those scrappy teams,” said Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen, whose team beat Rushville 54-45 in last Saturday night’s Charlestown Regional final. “They’ve got a scorer in Kirby who can go off for 35 on any given night. She scored 35 against Indianapolis Chatard in the regional finals. Then they’ve got three other kids that can really fill it up. They’re a lot like Rushville, they like to shoot the 3. They’re scrappy and they play hard, it’s going to be a tough matchup for us.”
