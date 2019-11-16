NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek continued its hot start to the season with a 59-36 win at New Albany on Saturday night.
"Anytime you get a win, it's a good thing, but especially to come to New Albany and get a win ... I'm not sure when the last time is we did that," said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen, who is in his 10th year on the Dragons' bench. "It's a hard place to play, and New Albany always plays with a lot of energy and a lot of passion. It's a good win."
The Dragons led 13-7 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs trimmed the margin to two after guard Taylor Treat found Naria Reed inside for a basket in the opening seconds of the second period.
But then, things went south for New Albany.
Silver Creek hit the Bulldogs with a game-changing 17-0 run over the ensuing five minutes. Over the run, guard Jaclyn Emly nailed three 3-pointers for the Dragons, who were 6 of 10 from long range in the first half.
The Silver Creek surge finally ended when New Albany's Maleea Roland hit two free throws with just over two minutes to play in the first half.
"I think a big part of it for us was not being able to make shots, and we let that frustration build on both sides of the floor," said Bulldogs coach Tammy Geron, whose team had 13 turnovers in the first half. "We had too many turnovers inside the perimeter ... and we talked about that at halftime. Those turnovers, they just came back to bite us."
Emly, who also snared nine rebounds, finished with a game-high 15 points to lead four Dragons in double figures. Kynidi Striverson and Savannah Kirchgessner added 13 points apiece while Alana Striverson scored 11.
So, how good are the Dragons?
"You know, it's hard to tell," Schoen said. "We're 3-0. Tonight, we played well for three quarters and played atrocious in the fourth. If we're going to be a great team, we have to be able to put it together for 32 minutes. Not 24 minutes. Not 28 minutes. Thirty-two minutes, and that's what I told the girls."
After the game, Geron talked about a point in the game where Silver Creek pulled down three consecutive offensive rebounds that led to baskets as evidence where her squad fell short.
"I thought they did a great job capitalizing on those opportunities, and we didn't," she said. "That was the big difference in that second quarter, along with those 3-pointers."
Roland led the Bulldogs with nine points while Layne Burke added eight.
The Dragons (3-0) host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, while New Albany (1-2) plays at Evansville Memorial at the same time.
