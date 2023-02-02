BEDFORD — The Silver Creek girls’ basketball team outscored Floyd Central 35-12 in the second half to rally for a 57-41 win Thursday night in a first-round game of the Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional.
The Dragons led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Highlanders outscored them 17-8 in the second to take a 29-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Silver Creek fought back in the second half, though. The Dragons outpointed Floyd 18-8 in the third period and 17-4 in the final frame to pull away for the victory.
“Great win for us,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “Floyd played well, hitting tough shots. We came out in the second half and played great defense.”
Silver Creek (13-9) will face Seymour (14-9) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the second sectional semifinal. The Owls advanced with a 51-34 win over New Albany in Thursday night’s second game. The host, and sixth-ranked, Stars (21-3) will face Jeffersonville (14-9) at 6 p.m. this evening in the first semi.
Lydia Wright tallied a game-high 14 points to lead a balanced attack by the Dragons. Freshman Emma Schoen added 13, all in the second half, for Creek, which previously beat Floyd 50-41 in overtime back on Dec. 8 in the Knobs.
“I’m proud of this team and the strides they are making. Olivia Johnston is playing like a senior. This is fun,” said Schoen, whose team will try to avenge its season-opening 38-35 loss to Seymour tonight.
Carly Fonda finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for Floyd (10-13) while Nora Gibson tallied 10.
In the nightcap, Seymour used an early 9-2 run to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish en route to its second straight win over the Bulldogs.
The Owls, who beat New Albany 51-31 last Thursday, led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, 22-11 at the break and 33-22 through three periods.
Freshman Maizy Smith scored a team-high 12 points while senior Alaina Walker added 11 for the Bulldogs (4-20).
.
CLASS 4A BEDFORD NL SECTIONAL
Thursday’s first-round games
SILVER CREEK 57, FLOYD CENTRAL 41
Floyd Central 12 17 8 4 — 41
Silver Creek 14 8 18 17 — 57
Floyd Central (10-13): Ava Hausz 2, Elise Coleman 8, Brinley Clark 5, Samara Miller 4, Carly Fonda 12, Nora Gibson 10.
Silver Creek (13-9): Emma Schoen 13, Katy Rooney 3, Kiera Gant 9, Brooklynn Renn 8, Ellie Falkenstein 8, Lydia Wright 14, Olivia Johnston 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 5 (Fonda 4, Coleman); Silver Creek 4 (Schoen 2, Wright 2).
.
SEYMOUR 51, NEW ALBANY 34
New Albany 6 5 11 12 — 34
Seymour 13 9 11 18 — 51
New Albany (4-20): Maizy Smith 12, Alaina Walker 11, Journey Howard 5, Madi Wood 3, Reese Stiles 3.
Seymour (14-9): Kendall Sterling 19, Brooke Trinkle 12, Elizabeth Kirby 10, Journee Brown 6, Sophie Skidmore 4.
