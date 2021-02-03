MADISON — Sure it was the first round of sectional, but Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen was all wet for another reason Wednesday night.
The excited Dragons couldn’t wait to shower Schoen with some love after wrapping up the program’s first Mid-Southern Conference title by defeating Charlestown 60-41 in the Class 3A Madison Sectional. After a couple of postponements of the regular-season matchup, the teams counted the sectional meeting toward the MSC slate.
“That’s why I’m wet — first conference in girls’ basketball history,” said Schoen after top-ranked Silver Creek completed a perfect 9-0 league schedule.
“We won a conference for the first time and we want to keep going,” Silver Creek senior Marissa Gasaway. “We don’t want to stop.”
The Dragons (19-3) will face the host Cubs (12-11), who outlasted North Harrison 50-46 in Wednesday night’s second game, at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second sectional semifinal. Second-ranked Salem (19-2) will take on Scottsburg (8-14) at 6 p.m. in the first semi.
Gasaway was a big reason Silver Creek is headed to the semifinals. The 6-foot-1 center tallied 22 points, including a fiery start to the final stanza.
After trailing by 16 in the third quarter, Charlestown rallied late in the period.
Laney Hawkins hit a 3-pointer, off a Demaria King offensive board, then held the ball for the final 80 seconds of the quarter before opting against a double screen and cutting to the rim for a layup that pulled the Pirates within seven (41-34) heading into the last eight minutes.
Cue Gasaway. On Creek’s first possession of the fourth quarter Jaclyn Emly swished a triple. Then the ball went to Gasaway. Be it on the low block, or the elbow, Gasaway scored 10 straight points to balloon Silver Creek’s lead to 54-34.
“We played horrible in the third quarter so we had to bring it in the fourth,” she said. “I realized I was fading too much and not getting my shots. I heard someone on (the Charlestown) bench say, ‘Let her shoot,’ so I kept shooting.”
Sixteen of Gasaway’s points came in the second half.
“Marissa, for about a 4-minute span, was unbelievable,” Schoen said. “After the timeout, they hunkered together and decided, ‘No more.’ I’m really proud of that.”
The 20-point deficit at the midway point of the final quarter was too much for Charlestown to overcome.
Falling behind by eight in the first quarter, the Pirates showed resilience. Hawkins (17 points) and freshman Maddie Nipper (10) were steady much of the contest.
A second-quarter hiccup by Silver Creek, which got caught on the wrong side of the court out of time out, allowed a layup by King that pulled the Pirates within 24-19. The mental lapsed led to a quick Schoen timeout. After regrouping, Creek closed the half on an 8-0 run, which was capped off by a Kynidi Striverson triple. The junior point guard finished with 14 points while Emly pitched in nine.
“I thought we had good runs,” Schoen said. “I thought there were times we weren’t very good, making some bone-headed mistakes … (but) our spurts were really good.”
Emly’s triple to open the final frame jump-started the biggest spurt of all.
“That’s being a senior,” Schoen said of Emly’s shot. “We talked about passion, poise and purpose. That’s being a senior and being mature. It was her time to step up, and I thought she did a great job of that.”
The loss ended the season for the Pirates, who fell 50-46 at Salem last Friday night and had hoped to host the Dragons the next day in an MSC contest. That game, though, fell through.
"Our girls were really disappointed that we didn't get to play Silver Creek on Saturday in a Mid-Southern Conference makeup (game) to help us prepare for the sectional," Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said. "I was proud of our effort. We lost to No. 2 by four and were within striking distance of No. 1 going into the last quarter."
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Wednesday night's first-round game
Charlestown 9 10 15 7 — 41
Silver Creek 17 15 9 19 — 60
Charlestown (8-11, 4-6): Laney Hawkins 17, Maddie Nipper 10, Demaria King 7, Kennedy Coleman 4, Ashlyn Moore 2, Lanae' Crowe 1.
Silver Creek (19-3, 9-0): Marissa Gasaway 22, Kynidi Striverson 14, Jaclyn Emly 9, Alana Striverson 6, Emme Rooney 5, Savannah Kirchgessner 4.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 5 (Hawkins 3, Nipper 2); Silver Creek 5 (Emly 3, A. Striverson, K. Striverson).
