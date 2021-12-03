Silver Creek Dragons

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek held off Bowling Green (Ky.) for a 53-49 win in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic on Friday night at Owensboro Catholic. 

The Purples led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Dragons outscored them 14-5 in the second to take a 24-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. 

Creek increased its advantage to 36-32 heading into the final frame. The Dragons and Bowling Green then scored 17 points apiece in the fourth quarter. 

The Dragons (8-0) have a quick turnaround as they will face Evansville North at 12:40 p.m. today at USI. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you