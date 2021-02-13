CHARLESTOWN — Top-ranked Silver Creek took a giant step toward the program’s first regional title with a 62-52 win over fourth-ranked Evansville Memorial in the Class 3A Charlestown Regional semifinals Saturday afternoon.
“Sometimes you just have to survive,” Dragons coach Scott Schoen said. “It doesn’t feel like we won by 10.”
Creek (22-3) will face Rushville (18-8) at 8 p.m. tonight in the regional final. The Lions advanced with a 55-52 win over No. 5 Washington in Saturday's first regional semi.
The Dragons led just 37-33 after the third quarter before an offensive burst from senior Jaclyn Emly to give Creek some breathing room.
The Kentucky Wesleyan-signee hit back-to-back 3-pointers — including a bank shot from the left corner — to put the Dragons up 43-33 with 6 minutes, 41 seconds to play.
“We say big-time players make big-time shots in big-time games,” Schoen said. “Those two were big-time shots.”
From there, the Tigers (18-5) never got closer than six points.
Junior point guard Kynidi Striverson led a balanced Silver Creek attack with 16 points, hitting 9 of 11 free throws. Her sister, Alana, scored 16 too while Emly added 11, hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Fellow senior Marissa Gasaway tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Ryleigh Anslinger, who will play soccer at Indiana University, led Memorial with 19 points.
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL
Saturday's semifinals
SILVER CREEK 62, MEMORIAL 52
Silver Creek 15 9 13 25 — 62
Evans. Memorial 12 10 11 19 — 52
Silver Creek (22-3): Kynidi Striverson 16, Sydney Sierota 6, Jaclyn Emly 11, Marissa Gasaway 10, Alana Striverson 16, Emme Rooney 3.
Evansville Memorial (18-5): Savannah Warren 6, Peyton Murphy 7, Ryleigh Anslinger 19, Emily Mattingly 7, Avery Kelly 4, Hope Lensing 4, Lydia Bordfeld 5.
3-point goals: Silver Creek 7 (Emly 3, A. Striverson 2, K. Striverson, Sierota); Evansville Memorial 3 (Anslinger, Mattingly, Murphy).
