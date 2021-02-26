SELLERSBURG — In the preseason Silver Creek collectively came up with a list of goals it wanted to accomplish during its 2020-21 campaign.
Over the last few months the Dragons have checked off those objectives, which included Mid-Southern Conference, sectional, regional and semistate titles, one-by-one.
All that remains is one box — state champion.
Top-ranked Silver Creek (24-3) will try to mark that off today, when it faces No. 8 South Bend Washington (22-5) in the Class 3A state championship game. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“They’re athletic, tall and big,” Dragons head coach Scott Schoen said of the Panthers. “They’ve got three that are their primary kids, and two of them are the coach’s daughters.”
Washington is led by 6-foot-3 junior forward Mila Reynolds, one of head coach Steven Reynolds’ daughters. The Maryland-commit is averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game. The Panthers also feature 5-8 sophomore guard Rashunda Jones (17.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.5 assists per game), 6-0 sophomore guard Amiyah Reynolds (10 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 6.7 apg), the coach’s other daughter, and 6-5 senior center Francisca Galicia (4.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
The younger Reynolds is a stat-sheet stuffer, much like Silver Creek junior point guard Kynidi Striverson, according to Schoen.
“She’s a silky smooth point guard; she’s a playmaker” he said of the sophomore. “She’s a lot like Kynidi in the aspect that on the offensive side of the ball she kind of does everything for them.”
Schoen is hoping that his team’s arduous regular-season schedule, which included games against several 4A foes and players heading to major NCAA Division I programs, has prepared it for the Panthers.
“That schedule, right now it’s a blessing, and we thought that,” the Creek coach said. “We wouldn’t have played that schedule if one, we didn’t think we could compete against that schedule; and two, if we didn’t think it was going to prepare us for hopefully what we run into on Saturday.”
One common opponent the two teams share is 4A No. 1 North Central, which was knocked out in the regional semifinals of the state tournament. The Dragons lost 44-34 at NC on Dec. 29, while Washington also lost there by 10 (52-42) in its regular-season finale on Jan. 26. If anything, those scores indicate that Creek and the Panthers could be fairly well-matched today.
“You get to this point you’re going to be good, you have to be good right?” Schoen said. “We’ve had some decent teams and some good teams that haven’t gotten this far, but I like our chances. We’re going to have to play well, but I’d take this team and play anybody.”
CLASS 3A IHSAA STATE FINALSaturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Silver Creek (24-3) vs. South Bend Washington (22-5), 3:30 p.m.
TEAM CAPSULES
SILVER CREEK DRAGONS
Coach: Scott Schoen (154-108 in 11th year).
Record: 24-3.
State titles: None.
Team statistics: 60.5 points per game; 40.7 opponents points per game; .470 field-goal percentage; .320 3-point FG percentage; .655 free throw percentage.
Statistical leaders: Senior forward Marissa Gasaway 12.4 points per game, 12.2 rebounds per game, 2 blocked shots per game; senior wing Alana Striverson 12.4 ppg, 3.7 ppg, 2.9 assists per game; senior guard Jaclyn Emly 10.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.5 steals per game; junior point guard Kynidi Strvierson 10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.6 apg, 3 spg; junior guard Sydney Sierota 5.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg; junior wing Emme Rooney 4.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg; senior wing Savannah Kirchgessner 2.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg.
This season: The Dragons won their first 11 games before losing back-to-back contests to a pair of 4A foes — No. 1 North Central (44-34) and No. 11 Westfield (45-34). They then won four in a row, including a 53-49 victory over then-4A No. 1 Crown Point (which will face Brownsburg at 8 p.m. tonight in the 4A final), before losing to 4A No. 3 Bedford North Lawrence. Creek has won nine in a row since then, including its first semistate title last Saturday.
SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON PANTHERS
Coach: Steven Reynolds (92-77 in seventh year).
Record: 22-5.
State titles: One (2007).
Team statistics: 61.4 ppg, 37.9 oppg; .456 FG percentage; .301 3-point FG percentage; .664 FT percentage.
Statistical leaders: Junior forward Mila Reynolds 19 ppg, 9 rpg; sophomore guard Rashunda Jones 17.5 pp, 4.2 rpg, 3.5 apg; sophomore guard Amiyah Reynolds 10 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 6.7 apg; junior forward Shamarah Allen 7.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg; senior center Francisca Galicia 4.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg; senior guard Camiya Robinson 2.6 ppg; junior forward Lauren Gillon 2.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg.
This season: Like the Dragons, the Panthers played a difficult schedule that included several 4A foes. Washington started the season 1-2, then won four in a row before a 50-41 loss to 4A Fort Wayne South put the Panthers at 5-3. Since then, though, they’ve won 17 of 19. Their only losses in that span was a 67-58 setback to 4A Fort Wayne Carroll and a 52-42 loss at 4A No. 1 North Central in their regular-season finale. Washington has rolled through the postseason, winning its six games by an average of 22.3 points.
