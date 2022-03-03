GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons had a season to remember

It certainly was a season to remember for Silver Creek.
Even after graduating six seniors, including three starters, from the team that captured the Class 3A state title last February, the Dragons made it back to Indianapolis.
And although South Bend Washington avenged last season’s finals loss with a 93-35 triumph this past Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, it didn’t diminish the accomplishments of this season’s Silver Creek squad.
“I couldn’t be more proud of everything that we’ve been through this year, and the fact that we got all the way back here, even when some people didn’t believe in us,” senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson said.
Indeed the Dragons were ranked No. 2, behind Washington, in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s preseason poll. While the Panthers returned a quartet of starters from the team that Creek beat 54-48 in last season’s title tilt, the Dragons returned only two, Mason-Striverson and classmate Emme Rooney. They did, however, also bring back senior guard Sydney Sierota, who was the first substitute off the bench for the championship team.
Those three combined with two other seniors, Lacey Tingle and Merideth Wilkinson, to give Silver Creek a formidable starting five. Tingle, who didn’t play much as a junior after a knee injury her sophomore season, stepped into a starting role up front. As did the 6-foot Wilkinson, who returned to the team after electing not to play as a junior in order to concentrate on soccer. That quintet was bolstered off the bench by junior guard Hallie Foley and sophomore guard Reese Decker, as well as several young reserves who brought the “benergy.”
“Of course we lost people, but even though we lost people we still came back with chemistry. We still came back hunting. We still came back wanting to trust each other and bring everybody else, who hadn’t played, (into the fold),” Mason-Striverson said. “There were so many different people who had to step in different roles and had to do things that they weren’t comfortable with sometimes, but the foundation that we had built here allowed everyone to do that. We have had so much chemistry and we worked so hard. I think that showed, because even though some people hadn’t played in the past years they still came in and they were ready to roll.”
And roll the Dragons did. They won their first 12 games and 20 of their first 21 before losing 65-61 at 4A Columbus East in their regular-season finale. Creek then survived close calls with Madison and Corydon Central in the sectional before outlasting Rushville and Gibson Southern in the regional. Then in the semistate, the Dragons rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and earn a return trip to Indy.
Creek’s success could be traced to three F’s — fight, family and fun. And all of those were on display in the state finals loss to Washington.
Even though the Dragons faced a tall task — quite literally — against the much bigger Panthers, they fought hard, even after losing Rooney to a knee injury a little more than one minute into the game.
Creek continued to battle, even when Rooney — one of the team’s leaders — returned to the bench on crutches after the first period, and in spite of a 51-16 deficit at the break.
“At halftime we kind of talked about it and we were like, ‘We just need to leave what we want to behind of ourselves and just have fun with the last 16 minutes that we get to play together,’” Sierota recalled after the game. “And that’s what we focused on.”
The remaining four seniors stayed on the court until the fourth quarter, when they were taken out for the final time. Still, they didn’t go out quietly. Once she was on the bench, Mason-Striverson was clapping her hands and exhorting her younger teammates as they got their time on the big stage. Then, after sophomore reserve Kinsey Ryland (one of the ringleaders of the team’s bench celebrations during the season) hit a late 3-pointer, her elder teammates paid tribute to her. Tingle and Wilkinson lifted up Sierota to pull off “The Stunt” while Rooney raised her crutches into the air.
“I was just super-proud of the fact that we kept our character and we stayed with each other and we stayed having fun,” Mason-Striverson said.
Silver Creek, which held a celebration of its 2021-22 team Thursday night, will say goodbye to its five senior starters. During their four years in the program, the Dragons posted a 87-18 record while winning two sectional titles, two regionals, two semistates and one state championship.
“I’m so super-proud of them. I’m super-proud of who they are and I’m proud of this program,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said, his voice quivering, during the post-game press conference. “I’m going to miss these kids more than they ever know, but I will Facebook-stalk them, Twitter-stalk them and now I can be Instagram friends with them.
“I’m not going to be able to coach these girls again, and that’s why my heart hurts. Because they are so fun to be around and they are such great kids, so well-spoken. I’m going to miss’em and our program’s going to miss’em.”
Still, the five will leave behind a lasting legacy.
“We’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of postseason success,” Rooney said. “I think we’ve been able to show our young ones what it truly means to be winners, to be leaders and to have fun with the game. Those are three pillars that we’ve always taught. I think that they’re really going to step up and take over for us in the coming years, and I’m really excited to see where the program goes.”
“I think that we always think of it as playing for something bigger,” Mason-Striverson added. “We always look down at the elementary kids, the primary kids, the middle-school kids, and they are all looking up to us. No matter what the score is at the end of the day, (we thought) how do they want to see us finish? I think that no matter what happened, we finished our whole entire high school career, our whole Silver Creek career, out with a bang and I still couldn’t be prouder of anybody. I love these girls to the end and no matter what that (scoreboard) says I will take them 10 out of 10 times.”
Their bond, meanwhile, will likely last a lifetime.
“I love them with my whole heart,” Wilkinson said, “and I wouldn’t want to play with anybody else.”