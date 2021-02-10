GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons have been building to this moment

SELLERSBURG — In his 11th season as head coach of the Silver Creek Dragons, Scott Schoen has put together a winning combination.
Experienced players who have been with him through good times and bad? Check.
Talented transfers who have added a new dimension to the offense and defense? Check.
A former long-time head coach serving as an assistant, bringing decades of basketball knowledge to the program? Check.
The Dragons will take all of those attributes into Saturday’s Class 3A Charlestown Regional. Top-ranked Silver Creek (21-3) will face fourth-ranked Evansville Memorial (18-4) at 1 p.m. in the second semifinal, after No. 5 Washington (19-1) faces Rushville (17-8) in the first semi. The regional final is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
The foundation for this season’s success began being laid during the 2017-18 season, when the current seniors were freshmen.
The Dragons went 10-14 that season, the program’s fifth straight losing campaign, but showed plenty of fight in the postseason. Creek outlasted Corydon Central in triple overtime in the first round of the Salem Sectional before falling to Scottsburg in OT in the semifinals. Current seniors Jaclyn Emly and Savanna Kirchgessner were key contributors to that squad.
“This is a young team, so for them to get to the semifinals is a good experience for them,” Schoen said following the Scottsburg loss. “We always talk about growing and learning from things. Our ultimate goal at Silver Creek is to win a sectional, regional, semistate and, I’ll say it, to win a state championship. But we have to find kids that want to work on their games all year-round. If we can get there, we’re going to be pretty special.”
The following season the Dragons added some more players, including Emme Rooney and Sydney Sierota, and continued their turnaround, winning 15 regular-season games before falling 46-43 to eventual champion Salem in the sectional semifinals.
Last season Creek picked up a pair of key transfers in the Striverson sisters, Alana and Kynidi, and won a program-record 21 games before falling 54-52 to eventual state finalist Salem on a last-second shot in the sectional final.
“Kynidi and Alana are two of the most fierce competitors I have been around,” Schoen said. “Alana brings that maturity and that scorer’s mentality. I don’t worry if Alana’s jumper is off because she finds other ways to score, plus she can defend any position on the court. Kynidi is floor general, she runs the show. I trust Kynidi on the floor. I talk to her and she suggests things and 90 percent of the time it is the right thing.”
Already slated to return every key contributor from the 2019-20 team, the Dragons added two more valuable additions in the offseason.
One was on the bench, where Schoen recruited his father, Randall, a former long-time head coach at South Central, to join his staff.
“He brings that maturity on the bench —he has forgotten more basketball than I know — he has been to State, he understands developing a team,” the younger Schoen said.
The other newcomer, who further aided the development of the Dragons, was Marissa Gasaway, a transfer from Louisville Eastern. After averaging a double-double in her sophomore and junior seasons across the river, the 6-foot-1 senior forward has continued that trend, averaging team-highs in points (12.8) and rebounds (11.6) per game for Creek.
“She came onto a team that had lost to the state runner-up team by two on a last-second shot,” Schoen said. “We were established as a team with high expectations but the girls understood what she was early on.”
Gasaway was especially big this past week. She tallied 22 points in the Dragons’ win over Charlestown in the first round of the Madison Sectional last Wednesday. Then, she notched a double-double (20 points, 14 rebounds) in the 46-27 victory over the No. 2 Lions in last Saturday’s sectional final — after Creek exorcised some demons earlier in the day.
“We kept the runner-up basketball (from last year’s sectional final),” Schoen said. “We used that basketball in practice all year long. We used that basketball in our games. We used our IHSAA runner-up basketball and it reminded us every time how close you can be and how not handling adversity can affect that.”
That basketball made its way to Madison’s Salm Gymnasium last Saturday for one last appearance.
“We finished up (the shootaround) and I tossed the ball to them. I told them to toss it around the circle because we don’t want to run away from this. Then we kicked it into the rafters,” Schoen said.
The Dragons will try to keep their season kicking Saturday.