GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons haven't missed a beat

SELLERSBURG — After graduating three starters and a key reserve from the team that captured the program’s first state championship last February, Silver Creek came into this season with plenty of questions.
How would the Dragons make up for the loss of the leadership, as well as the 38 points and 22 rebounds per game, that Jaclyn Emly, Marissa Gasaway, Alana Striverson and Savannah Kirchgessner combined for?
Could they reload and win another Mid-Southern Conference title? Another sectional title? Another Class 3A state title?
Scott Schoen’s early answer to his team came in the form of a rhetorical question: Why not?
“I had a meeting with the soon-to-be seniors back in May and even gave them a full presentation about refocusing for their senior year,” the 12th-year Silver Creek head coach recalled. “It was more of getting them to ask each other: ‘Why can’t we be just as good as the team that just won the state championship?’ We just talked about refocusing on the blueprint that was already in place. They just needed to refocus their mindset to give themselves a chance to reload and be very successful their senior season.”
Led by their five seniors — Emme Rooney, Sydney Sierota, Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Lacey Tingle and Merideth Wilkinson — the Dragons haven’t missed a beat. They led Creek to a 20-2 regular-season mark — the best in program history — and a second straight MSC title. Now, following Wednesday night’s 62-36 triumph over Scottsburg at North Harrison, they are two wins away from a second consecutive sectional championship.
“Going into this year we weren’t sure how many (games) we expected to win. But once we went into the gym together we knew we wanted to dedicate every minute to each other and play our hearts out,” said Rooney, the 5-foot-9 wing who has started more games as a Dragon than anyone else in program history. “ I think everyone can see that we are genuinely having fun out there. You’ll even see our bench do routines when we hit 3s. The culture that has been built here is amazing and we are all family.”
Creek’s five seniors have scored 90 percent of the Dragons’ points this season. Schoen, however, doesn’t talk about numbers or statistics when he describes his quintet.
“Our seniors will flat-out die for each other,” Schoen said, his voice full of passion. “When you have five seniors that love each other that much, that’s an amazing thing to have as a coach. I know if we get beat in the state tournament it won’t be because of lack of effort. This team will leave it all on the court, guaranteed.”
Mason-Striverson, the 5-8 do-it-all point guard, has led the way for Creek this season, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game. Schoen sometimes runs out of adjectives when talking about the University of Evansville-signee.
“If Kynidi is not an Indiana All-Star then I don’t know who is,” he said.
The Dragons have put together a high-powered offense this season, averaging 59 points per game and scoring 65 or more nine times.
Mason-Striverson and Rooney (12 points per game and a team-high 58 3-pointers) have both increased their scoring output by seven points a game this season while Tingle has increased hers by six (one to seven) and Sierota by three (five to eight).
Creek, however, takes plenty of pride in its defense. The Dragons, who are allowing 41.4 points per game and have held foes to fewer than 38 nine times, have been led on that end of the court by Sierota. The player nicknamed “Syd Vicious” leads the Creekers with four steals per game and has 36 more deflections than her next closest teammate.
“I’ve always been more of a facilitator and not a scorer,” Sierota said. “For me, playing hard-nosed defense is the easiest way to get energy going in a game. I think it’s easier to get our team’s offense flowing from our defense. It frustrates other teams when you really get into them defensively and that can get us some easy buckets.”
Schoen said Tingle epitomizes his team’s toughness. The 5-8 wing missed a year with a knee injury and then saw most of her time on the junior varsity last season. This winter, Tingle has filled up the stat sheet almost every night.
“We all just try to play together as one unit and do whatever it takes to win every night,” said Tingle, who averages seven points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists per game. “We trust each other and have confidence in each other.”
Wilkinson, meanwhile, has been a key re-addition to the team. After she opted not to play last season, Schoen told his returning seniors they needed to get the 6-0 Wilkinson back in uniform this season.
“I’m glad I came back to play,” said Wilkinson, who averages 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. “It was great to be wanted, and we haven’t missed a beat. I love playing with my teammates. The chemistry we have is second to none.”
That’s shown on the court.
The Dragons won their first 12 games of the season before losing by seven at 4A No. 3 Bedford North Lawrence in mid-December. They then won eight straight before losing their regular-season finale 65-61 at 4A No. 8 Columbus East.
“I think in a way we’ve surprised a lot of people,” Schoen said. “We graduated six seniors from a state-title team and maybe people thought they were going to come in here and not have that tough of a game against Silver Creek, but they don’t know these kids’ hearts. They don’t know their mindset and just how much they love and cherish each other. They don’t want to let each other down.”
Creek had a full week to prepare for the first round of the postseason.
“We’ve talked about the tournament all season,” Sierota said. “We would look at our schedule and say ‘This week is what sectional will look like.’ We have done a lot of stuff throughout the season to prepare us for this week and hopefully beyond.”
Mason-Striverson emphasized that the Creek coaches make sure the Dragons never take an opponent for granted, but she is always confident when lacing it up with her teammates.
“We love competition and I’d take our team against anyone,” she said. “We know everyone is out to get us and that is fine with us. We’re confident that if one or two of us is not getting it done how they normally do, that others will pick up the slack and we’ll do what needs to be done to win.”
Silver Creek’s five senior starters said they have enjoyed mentoring the team’s underclassmen and have full confidence in their bench players.
“Reece Decker, Lydia Wright and Hallie Foley have all hit shots and played solid defense and just done whatever is needed to help us win,” Tingle said. “We seniors have full confidence in those guys’ abilities and we know they will step up when needed.”
Experience means a lot in the postseason and Creek has plenty of it. Rooney was quick to point out that fact and believes that intangible will show up at North Harrison, and possibly beyond.
“I think we have an upper-hand on most teams because we are very senior-heavy,” she said. “We have three starters who played in the state championship game last year. We’ve been there and we know what it feels like. We refuse to lose. We’re going out there with the mindset that this is ours and now we just have to claim it.”