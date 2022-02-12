CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek will try for its second straight regional title tonight.
The fourth-ranked Dragons outlasted Rushville 48-44 in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Charlestown Regional on Saturday afternoon.
Defending state champion Silver Creek (24-2) will face Gibson Southern (19-7) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the regional final. The Titans advanced with a 61-53 win over Vincennes Lincoln in Saturday's first semi.
The second semifinal was a rematch of last year's regional final, which the Dragons won 54-45.
Creek got off to a good start, leading 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-17 at the break.
The Lions roared back in the third period, though, outscoring the Dragons 17-12 to take a 34-33 lead into the final frame.
Silver Creek battled back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Rushville 15-10 to pull out the victory.
Senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Dragons. Classmates Emme Rooney and Sydney Sierota added 10 and seven, respectively, for Creek.
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL
Saturday's second semifinal
SILVER CREEK 48, RUSHVILLE 44
Silver Creek 10 11 12 15 — 48
Rushville 8 9 17 10 — 44
Silver Creek (24-2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 24, Sydney Sierota 7, Reese Decker 2, Lacey Tingle 3, Emme Rooney 10, Merideth Wilkinson 2.
Rushville (17-10): Briley Munchel 2, Lexi Morris 11, Sophia Dora 12, Annika Marlow 5, Annabella Gossett 10, Leonie Boyer 4.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 of 23 (Mason-Striverson 5, Rooney 2); Rushville 5 of 18 (Dora 2, Marlow, Gossett).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 27, Rushville 29.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 11, Rushville 17.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 16 of 46, Rushville 17 of 38.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 9 of 14, Rushville 5 of 7.
