Silver Creek’s Sydney Sierota looks for a shot during the Dragons’ 54-45 victory over Rushville in the Class 3A Charlestown Regional championship game last season. She averaged five points per game as the first sub off the bench.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek will try for its second straight regional title tonight.

The fourth-ranked Dragons outlasted Rushville 48-44 in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Charlestown Regional on Saturday afternoon.

Defending state champion Silver Creek (24-2) will face Gibson Southern (19-7) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the regional final. The Titans advanced with a 61-53 win over Vincennes Lincoln in Saturday's first semi.

The second semifinal was a rematch of last year's regional final, which the Dragons won 54-45.

Creek got off to a good start, leading 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-17 at the break.

The Lions roared back in the third period, though, outscoring the Dragons 17-12 to take a 34-33 lead into the final frame.

Silver Creek battled back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Rushville 15-10 to pull out the victory.

Senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Dragons. Classmates Emme Rooney and Sydney Sierota added 10 and seven, respectively, for Creek.

CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL

Saturday's second semifinal

SILVER CREEK 48, RUSHVILLE 44

Silver Creek     10     11     12     15 — 48

Rushville     8     9     17     10 — 44

     Silver Creek (24-2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 24, Sydney Sierota 7, Reese Decker 2, Lacey Tingle 3, Emme Rooney 10, Merideth Wilkinson 2.

     Rushville (17-10): Briley Munchel 2, Lexi Morris 11, Sophia Dora 12, Annika Marlow 5, Annabella Gossett 10, Leonie Boyer 4.

     3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 of 23 (Mason-Striverson 5, Rooney 2); Rushville 5 of 18 (Dora 2, Marlow, Gossett).

     Rebounds: Silver Creek 27, Rushville 29.

     Turnovers: Silver Creek 11, Rushville 17.

     Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 16 of 46, Rushville 17 of 38.

     Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 9 of 14, Rushville 5 of 7.

