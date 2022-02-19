542CAB1D-EDC3-4578-AFCF-10AC30EBA42B.jpeg

Silver Creek beat Bishop Chatard 64-54 Saturday afternoon to earn a return trip to the Class 3A state championship game. 

JEFFERSONVILLE — Silver Creek is going back to back to the 'ship. 

The fourth-ranked Dragons defeated Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 64-54 Saturday afternoon in the Class 3A semistate game at Jeffersonville to advance to next Saturday's state title tilt. 

Silver Creek (26-2) will face No. 1 South Bend Washington (26-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a rematch of last year's state championship game, which the Dragons won 54-48.

The Dragons earned that right by rallying past the Trojans. 

Senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson tallied 17 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as Creek rallied from a 28-23 halftime deficit. 

Classmate Emme Rooney scored 16, Sydney Sierota 11, Lacey Tingle seven and Merideth Wilkinson six for the Dragons. 

