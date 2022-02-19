JEFFERSONVILLE — Silver Creek is going back to back to the 'ship.
The fourth-ranked Dragons defeated Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 64-54 Saturday afternoon in the Class 3A semistate game at Jeffersonville to advance to next Saturday's state title tilt.
Silver Creek (26-2) will face No. 1 South Bend Washington (26-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a rematch of last year's state championship game, which the Dragons won 54-48.
The Dragons earned that right by rallying past the Trojans.
Senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson tallied 17 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as Creek rallied from a 28-23 halftime deficit.
Classmate Emme Rooney scored 16, Sydney Sierota 11, Lacey Tingle seven and Merideth Wilkinson six for the Dragons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.