GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons heading back to Indy

JEFFERSONVILLE — Never underestimate the heart of a state champion.
Trailing for most of the game, reigning Class 3A champ Silver Creek dug deep and rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 64-54 in Saturday’s Jeffersonville Semistate.
“I can’t even describe this feeling,” senior guard Sydney Sierota said amid the post-game celebration on the court at William S. Johnson Arena. “I’m so proud of this team, the coaching staff and our community for showing out here at semistate. I can’t wait to get to Indianapolis.”
The Dragons will find a familiar face waiting for them at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fourth-ranked Silver Creek (26-2) will take on No. 1 South Bend Washington (26-3) at 6 p.m. this Saturday in the state championship game. The Panthers beat second-ranked Garrett 66-39 in the LaPorte Semistate to earn a rematch with the team that beat them 54-48 in last year’s title tilt.
“Going to state this year is different than last year, because at the beginning of this season no one was talking about Silver Creek,” Dragons head coach Scott Schoen said. “We graduated six kids and had some questions marks. If anyone mentioned us before the season it was only because we had won state last year. I told the girls that everything they’ve gotten this year they have earned. Nothing was given to them. They were passionate all season, loved each other and were resilient. This is their moment.”
Senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson tallied 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Creek to its 13th straight postseason win. The University of Evansville-signee scored 17 in the second half, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
“I always know if I’m struggling that someone will pick me up and pick the team up,” she said. “I trust my teammates with my life. We really didn’t panic early because we’re very good at regrouping and staying focused. We came out flat and Chatard simply wanted it more than we did early on. We brought more energy in the second half and did our thing.”
When the Trojans jumped out to a 12-2 lead midway through the first period, it was Emme Rooney who steadied the Dragons’ ship. The senior wing scored 10 of her 16, and knocked down two timely triples, in the first half to keep Creek close.
“Let’s talk about Emme Rooney for a little bit,” Schoen said with a smile. “She flat-out put us on her back. She was phenomenal. She had big rebounds, hit big shots and finished at the rim. I’m super-proud of her.”
Chatard shot 50 percent (10 for 20) in the first half, and dominated the glass to the tune of 19-9, en route to a 28-23 lead at intermission.
“We always know that teams are going to play their best against us,” said Sierota, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. “They hit a lot of shots early and we just tried to weather the storm. I wasn’t nervous and we got it together in the second half, and now we’re going back to state.”
The Dragons breathed fire in the third stanza, starting the second half with a 9-0 surge to claim their first lead of the game. Silver Creek outscored Chatard 18-7 in the third and led 41-35, thanks to Merideth Wilkinson’s buzzer-beating putback, heading to the final frame.
“They were playing harder than us in the first half,” said the senior center, who scored all six of her points in the pivotal third period. “They were hungry and wanted to win this game too. We didn’t want to go out like that, so we brought more energy in the second half and now we’re going to state. This is just unreal.”
From there, the Dragons made some plays down the stretch and hit their free throws to secure the victory.
“We had to come out with a different mentality in the second half, because they showed they wanted it more than us in the first half,” Rooney said. “I think we came out after halftime and showed just how bad we wanted it and that this was ours.”
Creek shot 63.6 percent (14 for 22) after intermission while holding Chatard to 26.9 percent (7 for 29).
“At halftime all of the coaches challenged the team,” said Schoen, whose team set a school record with its 26th win. “It was a stern talk out of love. We asked them if this was how they wanted to go out, to be outplayed and out-hustled. I think everyone here saw their heart in the second half and how they responded. I’m so proud of this group.”
.
CLASS 3A JEFFERSONVILLE SEMISTATE
Saturday at Johnson Arena
SILVER CREEK 64, BISHOP CHATARD 54
Bishop Chatard 19 9 7 19 — 54
Silver Creek 15 8 18 23 — 64
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (18-11): Caroline Bell 14, Carly DeCastro 9, Kate Caskey 7, Grace Adams 14, Issz Davis 2, Anna Thompson 5, Lilli Mohler 3.
Silver Creek (26-2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 20, Hallie Foley 4, Sydney Sierota 11, Lacey Tingle 7, Emme Rooney 16, Merideth Wilkinson 6.
3-point field goals: Bishop Chatard 7 of 19 (Adams 3, Bell 2, Mohler, Thompson); Silver Creek 4 of 14 (Rooney 2, Mason-Striverson, Tingle).
Rebounds: Bishop Chatard 32, Silver Creek 25.
Turnovers: Bishop Chatard 16, Silver Creek 14.
Field-goal shooting: Bishop Chatard 17 of 46, Silver Creek 22 of 44.
Free-throw shooting: Bishop Chatard 13 of 20, Silver Creek 16 of 22.