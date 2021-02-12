It’s already been a historic season for Silver Creek.
The Dragons hope to make some more history Saturday, by capturing their first-ever regional title.
Top-ranked Creek (21-3) will face No. 4 Evansville Memorial (18-4) at 1 p.m. in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Charlestown Regional. Fifth-ranked Washington (19-1) will take on Rushville (17-8) at 11 a.m. in the first semi. The championship game is slated for 8 p.m. tonight.
The Dragons won their first sectional title since 2011 last Saturday. Today they’ll face the same team they did a decade ago. The Tigers topped Scott Schoen’s first Silver Creek team 51-27 in the Jasper Regional semifinals en route to a state title 10 years ago.
The Dragons and Memorial have met twice since then, with the Tigers taking both games by a combined 50 points.
This season Memorial won its first 13 games, including a 64-41 victory over fellow regional participant Washington, before losing four straight — 48-43 in OT at 2A No. 1 Linton-Stockton, 54-46 at 4A Castle, 46-42 at Class A No. 4 Loogootee and 45-40 to Evansville North. Since then, though, they’ve won five in a row.
The Tigers are led by 5-foot-7 senior guard Ryleigh Anslinger, who averages 15.5 points, 3.3 steals and 2.6 rebounds per game. They also feature 5-10 sophomore wing Emily Mattingly (8.8 ppg), 5-6 freshman guard Avery Kelley (7.8 ppg), 5-11 senior forward Hope Lensing (7 ppg), 5-9 senior guard Peyton Murphy (6.9 ppg) and 5-9 senior point guard Savannah Warren (6.1 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.5 spg).
“Memorial is good,” Schoen said. “They play an aggressive style of basketball, they like to climb up into you and put pressure on the ball. They remind me of us in style.”
