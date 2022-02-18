SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek is one win away from another trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
The Dragons, the reigning Class 3A state champs, can earn that right with a win over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard this afternoon. Fourth-ranked Silver Creek (25-2) will face the Trojans (18-10) at 3 p.m. today in the second game of the Jeffersonville Semistate.
But returning to Indianapolis won’t be easy.
Chatard, which started the season 3-6, has won eight straight heading into today’s matchup.
“They’re hard-nosed. They drive the ball really well, they spread you out and they play hard. That’s what scares me to death,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “We were in practice (earlier this week) talking about, ‘You have to take away the drives, without fouling. And then you have to rebound.
“They have some athletic kids, but I feel like if we can guard and keep them out of the paint and then make them shoot a shot they don’t want to shoot, I think that we’ll have a chance. That’s what concerns me. Can we sit down and guard them and not get in foul trouble, number one. And number two, will we rebound the ball, because they’ve got three kids who are pretty good size, and they’re athletic kids.”
The Trojans feature, among other, five seniors — forward Kate Caskey, Izzy Davis, 5-foot-4 point Grace Adams, 5-8 Lilli Mohler and Carly Decastro — along with junior Caroline Bell.
“They’re five-out (on offense). They’ll dribble-drive you,” Schoen said. “They’re just going to pound it and keep driving it and keep driving it. And then if you stop them they’re going to pass it and then they’re going to drive it again. But we’ve played against teams like that.”
The Dragons average 58.3 points per game, while allowing 42.2, Chatard scores 48.3 points a game while giving up 43.2.
“We’re going to have to win the rebounding war,” Schoen said. “I think with the way we can play defense, and if we shoot the ball well — because we haven’t shot the ball very well in the tournament — if we can just win those statistics there, I think we’ve got a chance to move on. But we can’t foul. We’ve got to make it tough on them. Then when we do let them shoot the shot we want them to shoot, we’ve got to make sure they don’t get the rebound and let them shoot the shot that they want to shoot.”
