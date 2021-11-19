SELLERSBURG — After losing some key components from last season's Class 3A championship team, Silver Creek has proved early this season that it won’t be so easy to knock the Dragons off their lofty perch.
Third-ranked Silver Creek used a 13-1 run to end the first half to spark it to a 41-37 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Friday night.
“This was really good for us,” Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “They punched us in the face and we had to make plays down the stretch.”
The win improved the Dragons to 4-0 on the young season.
The Red Devils, who had won their first five games, got off to a quick start and led 9-2 after LaQaya Gold hit a 10-footer with 3 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I thought we came to play,” Jeff coach Missy Voyles said. “We weren’t intimidated. We came out and played aggressively.”
“Missy had them ready. She’s a great coach. Their young kids are really good,” Schoen said. “They came at us. They got in us and made us uncomfortable. They did to us what we’ve been doing to other teams."
Silver Creek then started to settle down and pulled to within 11-7 as Hallie Foley beat the first-quarter buzzer by drilling a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Jeff (5-1) still led 14-11 midway through the second quarter before the Dragons picked up the intensity on defense and finished the period with their 13-1 run.
Afterward Schoen pointed to that as the difference in the game.
“The end-of-the-half run was huge,” he said.
In the third quarter, the Red Devils bounced back and used a run of their own to regain the lead.
Jeff reeled off eight straight points, capped by a layup from Cadence Singleton, who finished with a game-high 13 points.
The Red Devils led 26-24 midway through the third quarter. From there, neither team led by more than four points.
Silver Creek got a huge lift off the bench from Reese Decker, who hit a couple of 3-pointers. She gave the Dragons the lead for good with a 3-pointer from the right side with 4:33 to play. Silver Creek led 37-35.
“Reese Decker and Hallie Foley were instrumental in us getting that win,” Schoen said. “Those kids don’t get enough credit.”
The Red Devils suffered through a game-ending drought, going scoreless over the final 6:31.
Emme Rooney and Kynidi Mason-Striverson led the Dragons with 10 points apiece.
“I thought we defended Striverson very well,” Voyles said.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Saturday night.
Silver Creek is slated to visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night while Jeff visits 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence.
SILVER CREEK 41, JEFFERSONVILLE 37
Jeffersonville 11 4 17 5 — 37
Silver Creek 7 15 10 9 — 41
Jeffersonville (5-1): Sophia Reese 5, Elle Marble 6, La’Kyra Johnson 3, Cadence Singleton 13, Nevaeh Bates 6, Brooklyn Carter 2, LaQaya Gold 2.
Silver Creek (4-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 10, Hallie Foley 3, Sydney Sierota 2, Reese Decker 6, Lacey Tingle 4, Emme Rooney 10, Merideth Wilkinson 6.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 3 (Marble 2, Reese), Silver Creek 4 (Decker 2, Foley, Rooney).
