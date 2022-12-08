GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons outlast Highlanders

FLOYDS KNOBS — In a back-and-forth early-season thriller, Silver Creek pulled away from host Floyd Central in overtime for a 50-41 victory Thursday night.
The Highlanders trailed most of the way, but managed to catch the Dragons with a late rally at the end of regulation.
Silver Creek then outscored its new Class 4A sectional rival 11-2 in the four-minute extra session to pick up the win.
“It’s hard to win up here, and they’re a good basketball team,” Dragons coach Scott Schoen said.
The Highlanders led 9-8 in the first quarter, but trailed until midway through the fourth quarter. Floyd tied the game several times, including at 39 by the end of regulation, but could never retake the lead.
“We talked about that,” Highlanders head coach Randy Gianfagna. “We could never get the lead. That was the whole deal. ... We did some good things. We just didn’t finish tonight.”
The last three minutes of regulation were filled with missed opportunities on both sides — from missed free throws to turnovers to even an illegal screen.
On this night, both teams committed more than 20 turnovers apiece.
“They would give us the ball back and we would give it back to them,” Schoen said. “That’s been our story, trying battle back from all those turnovers. Tonight, we were able to overcome those.”
Silver Creek had the last possession in regulation, but fumbled a pass and couldn’t get off a shot before the buzzer.
In OT, Floyd Central managed just two free throws.
Meanwhile, the Dragons (3-4) got enough points to pull away.
With Creek clinging to a slim 42-40 lead with less than two minutes to play, the dagger came in the unlikely form of a 3-pointer from freshman Emma Schoen, the coach’s daughter. Her shot gave the Dragons a five-point cushion with 1:48 left.
Coach Schoen said his daughter’s shot wasn’t exactly what he was looking for.
“That’s a freshman, and freshmen don’t know any better,” he said. “If it doesn’t go in, she’s sleeping outside. You think I’m joking. Her mom wouldn’t let her sleep in the house, not me. I’m not the hard one.”
Schoen said he’s got a lot of players who can contribute.
“There’s a lot of positive things,” he said, “if we can just get rid of those turnovers.”
Sophomore Lydia Wright, who hit a couple of 3-pointers, led the Dragons with 13 points. Freshman Brooklynn Renn added eight for Silver Creek, which will next visit Louisville Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Nora Gibson, who also hit a couple of 3-pointers, came up with a big effort for the Highlanders (4-6), leading all scorers with 16 points. Floyd will next host Seymour next Thursday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 50, FLOYD CENTRAL 41
Silver Creek 13 10 11 5 11 — 50
Floyd Central 10 9 11 9 2 — 41
Silver Creek (3-4): Emma Schoen 7, Hallie Foley 2, Katy Rooney 5, Kiara Gant 4, Brooklynn Renn 8, Ellie Falkenstein 7, Lydia Wright 13, Olivia Johnston 4.
Floyd Central (4-6): Elise Coleman 6, Samara Miller 6, Carly Fonda 6, Megan Czarnecki 3, Nora Gibson 16, Natalya Gaines 2, Callie Celichowski 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Wright 2, Schoen, Rooney); Floyd Central 3 (Fonda, Gibson 2).