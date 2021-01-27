12-15-20_SilverCreek@Scottsburg_GBB_51475.jpg (copy)

Silver Creek senior Jaclyn Emly puts up a shot during the visiting Dragons’ 47-35 victory over Mid-Southern Conference rival Scottsburg in December.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich for the News and Tribune

Silver Creek will have to wait a week to try to clinch its first-ever Mid-Southern Conference title.

If the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons can do so, they’ll also win their first-round sectional game.

Due to snowfall in the area, Creek’s MSC finale scheduled for Wednesday night at Charlestown was canceled. The game won’t be able to be made up this week, the final one of the regular season, so next Wednesday’s 3A Madison Sectional first-round game between the Dragons (18-3, 8-0) and the Pirates (7-9, 1-5) will also count as their league matchup.

“It’s going to be a little different,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said.

The Dragons have clinched at least a tie for the MSC title, but they can clinch it outright with a win over Charlestown.

