School may be out, but Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen plans on testing his team quite a bit over the holiday break.
That’s because the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons (10-0) are slated to face some stiff competition — that will test them physically, as well as mentally — over the next two weeks.
It begins at 2:30 p.m. today, when Creek hosts Heritage Hills (8-1), and continues next week, when the Dragons play in North Central’s holiday tournament, then concludes with Jan. 2’s game against Crown Point, the top-ranked team in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s all-class Top 20 poll, on Jan. 2.
“We’re not trying to go undefeated, or have one loss, or two losses, or three losses, we’re trying to prepare our team for a (tournament) run,” said Schoen, whose team is ranked No. 8 in the IBCA poll for the second straight week. “We’re going to find out who we are in the next couple weeks. .... I think we’re going to grow up quick.”
Today’s game against the Patriots, who feature 6-foot-1 Auburn signee Rebekah Gordon, is a matchup of potential regional foes. It was a late-minute addition to the schedule following the recent cancellation of the Charlestown Holiday Tourney due to COVID-19.
“COVID has been such a negative thing, but with COVID canceling our holiday tournament, it’s opened up a whole realm of possibilities,” Schoen said.
The Dragons also briefly added a game against undefeated East Central (6-0), which is rated sixth in the IBCA poll, for Wednesday, but it had to be canceled when the Trojans picked up a contest against an Ohio opponent.
Next Tuesday, Creek is slated to face host North Central in the second game of the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational. The Panthers (11-1) are ranked No. 3 in the IBCA poll. The next day, the Dragons are scheduled to take on Westfield.
“It’s a great opportunity to go up and play some teams we don’t normally play,” Schoen said. “They may not know who Silver Creek is, so going up there they may find out about us, or they may laugh at us.”
Then, next Saturday, the Dragons will take on No. 1 Crown Point (7-0) in a game at Bowman Academy in Gary. That matchup was finalized Monday.
“It’ll be a fun game, I think,” Schoen said. “We have the opportunity to go and compete at the highest level possible.
“We always talk about how we want to keep our kids uncomfortable. We want to put them in uncomfortable situations, so the uncomfortable becomes comfortable, so we’ll put our kids against anybody. ... If we get beat, we get beat. If we win, we win. If we lose, we learn. ... But we have to play teams like this to compete with Salem.”
The Dragons will face 3A No. 5 Salem (11-1), which beat them in a memorable Charlestown Sectional final on its way to a state runner-up finish last season, on Jan. 9 in Salem. The Lions have won six straight games against Creek and have knocked the Dragons out of the past two postseasons.
CREEK REMAINS EIGHTH
Silver Creek remained No. 8 in this week’s IBCA poll.
The Dragons once again received a first-place vote from one of the 20 panelists and had 229 points in the rankings released Sunday night.
Silver Creek, which won 47-35 at Scottsburg and beat Brownstown Central 67-38 last week, will host Heritage Hills today.
IBCA TOP 20 The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
1. Crown Point (15) 7-0 390
2. Penn 11-2 363
3. North Central (4) 11-1 335
4. Bedford NL 9-1 306
5. Fishers 10-1 300
6. East Central 6-0 271
7. Carmel 7-3 263
8. Silver Creek (1) 10-0 229
9. Hamilton SE 6-2 200
10. Ev. Memorial 7-0 188
11. Franklin 10-0 169
12. Linton-Stockton 11-0 158
13. Noblesville 7-3 144
14. Lawrence North 10-5 129
15. Homestead 7-3 144
16. Mishawaka Marian 9-2 93
17. Salem 11-1 86
18. Norwell 8-0 71
19. Ben Davis 5-2 53
20. FW Carroll 7-2 52
Others receiving votes: Andrean (10-0), Bellmont (7-1), Blue River (9-0), Brownsburg (3-4), Carroll-Flora (8-1), Castle (6-2), Columbus East (7-5), FW South (7-1), Goshen (7-1), Greensburg (6-0), WL Harrison (4-0), Heritage Christian (8-4), Jennings County (5-2), Knox (10-0), Lanesville (11-1), Loogootee (4-2), Martinsville (10-2), Michigan City (7-0), North Central-Farmersburg (5-5), Pioneer (5-3), Roncalli (10-1), South Bend Washington (8-3), Warsaw (9-2), Washington (5-0), Zionsville (7-3).
