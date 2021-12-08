SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek senior guard Sydney Sierota is 5-foot-6 at best.
While she may not be large in stature, her performance was big in the host Dragons’ 47-34 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Wednesday night.
Sierota earned “the belt,” a smaller version of those popularized in professional wrestling. The belt has a picture of a mean-looking bulldog and it says: “Look like a lady. Play like a beast.”
“The belt goes to whoever has the most deflections, the most steals, whoever gets into it,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said.
The belt hung loosely off the diminutive Sierota. However her performance in the second half was huge in helping the Class 3A No. 2 Dragons (10-0) rally past the Highlanders to stay perfect.
Sierota had several of her 12 points in the second half, including two key third-quarter baskets. A layup with 5 minutes to play in the period gave Creek a lead it wouldn’t relinquish at 24-22.
“Coming out of halftime we just wanted to get back into our transition, get some easy looks and share the ball,” Sierota said. “We got some open shots, got back into the flow and do what we usually do. We were a lot better off.”
Senior standout Kynidi Mason-Striverson, who led all scorers with 28 points, then canned a 3-pointer from the right side for a 27-22 lead. Moments later her steal led to two free throws from Merideth Wilkinson to boost the Dragons’ lead to seven.
Floyd Central (3-6), though, didn’t back down.
The Highlanders trailed only 33-31 with 6:30 to play after junior Natalya Gaines buried a deep 3-pointer from the left corner. She made another 3 2 1/2 minutes later to keep Floyd close.
Striverson, though, scored on a layup and a free throw, then Lacey Tingle hit a 3-pointer from the left side. Striverson then hit another foul shot, following a Sierota steal, to put the Dragons up 42-34 with 1:22 to play.
Sierota then got another steal and made two more foul shots.
“We didn’t close and we had to foul and that was big,” Highlanders head coach Randy Gianfagna said. “They didn’t miss many free throws.”
Creek scored the last seven points of the game.
“Sydney in the third and fourth quarters, she decided to turn it on a little bit,” Schoen said. “Kynidi had a phenomenal game scoring wise. She put us on her back and Syd did the same thing defensively. She took it on her shoulders that ‘I’m going to make some things happen here.’ Diving and getting some deflections.”
Silver Creek led by as much as 15-7, after a Striverson layup, in the second quarter.
However the Highlanders scored nine straight points, capped off by freshman Samara Miller’s driving layup, to take a 16-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Both teams struggled with shooting from the field in the first half. Floyd was 6 of 16 with nine turnovers while Creek was 6 for 24 with eight errors. The Highlanders’ zone seemed to frustrate Creek as Striverson shot a rare air ball and turned the ball over driving to the basket.
Silver Creek was 7 of 16 from the field in the second half while going 15 of 17 at the free throw line.
Gaines led Floyd with eight points while Miller had seven.
“A lot of teams play them zone, but they shoot it so well we had to live with some of their drives,” Gianfagna said. “We aren’t going to give them wide open 3s and we have some length. We just made it hard on them.”
In the second half, though, Sierota made it hard on the Highlanders.
“It wasn’t her scoring, it was her defense and diving for loose balls. She had her footprint all over this game,” Schoen said.
Floyd will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bloomington North while the Dragons will host Louisville Central at 7:30 p.m. that night.
.
SILVER CREEK 47, FLOYD CENTRAL 34
Floyd Central 7 9 10 8 — 34
Silver Creek 13 2 16 16 — 47
Floyd Central (3-6): Keegan Kaiser 2, Kendall Brown 7, Callie Jo Celichowski 4, Kennedy Emerson 6, Samara Miller 7, Natalya Gaines 8.
Silver Creek (10-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 28, Emme Rooney 0, Sydney Sierota 12, Lacey Tingle 5, Merideth Wilkinson 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Miller, Brown, Gaines 2), Silver Creek 5 (Striverson 3, Sierota, Tingle).
JV score: Silver Creek 41, Floyd Central 25.
