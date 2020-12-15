GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons rally past Scottsburg

SCOTTSBURG — The Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium is known to many as “The Pressure Cooker,” and while the crowd was sparse Tuesday night, Class 3A No.1 Silver Creek found out why the historic venue has that nickname.
The Dragons, led by Jaclyn Emly’s 17 points, scratched and clawed their way to a hard-fought 47-35 Mid-Southern Conference victory over host Scottsburg.
“This is a hard place to play and win. I don’t know when the last time we came up here and won, (but) I just know it’s been a while,” said Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen, whose team previously last won at Meyer Gym on Jan. 31, 2015. “I told the girls that when you’re ranked number one, you have a target on your back and you’re going to get everyone’s best punch. Scottsburg did a great job and their coach had them well-prepared.”
Emly was the only Dragon to score in all four quarters and poured in 11 of her game-high point total in the second half to lead her team to its 15th straight regular-season win.
“This is a hard place to win and really tonight was good for us because we’ve won a lot of games by a lot of points so far,” the senior guard said. “I was standing around too much in the first half and just decided to go to the basket more in the second half, and it all worked out for us. We got Scottsburg’s best shot tonight and I think we showed who we are tonight and got a tough win.”
Early on the home team was taking it to Creek (9-0, 3-0 MSC) and led 12-11 at the first stop. The Warriorettes (5-4, 1-3) forced six turnovers and put the Dragons on their heels in the opening eight minutes.
“This is the first game we’ve been down at the end of the first quarter,” said senior Alana Striverson, who finished with nine points. “We had to take a minute to step back and evaluate what we needed to fix to get a win. We felt their energy and I think we picked it up as the game went on.”
Creek responded with a 7-0 spurt to open the second frame, but Scottsburg’s Hannah Stutsman hit two triples — the second coming at the first half buzzer — to cut the visitors’ lead to 24-22 at intermission.
“Overall, I was pleased with our defense with the exception of how many times we lost Stutsman,” Schoen said as he remembered the end of the first half vividly. “They came out with more energy than us, plain and simple. We talked about matching their energy quite a bit after that first quarter.”
The Dragons pushed their lead to 34-31 by the end of the third period before putting the clamps down on defense to pull away for the win. Scottsburg, who was led by freshman Carrie Hiler’s 12, shot just 2 of 12 in the final stanza.
“Anytime you hold a team to 35 points you have to be pleased,” said Schoen, whose team entered averaging 70.1 points per game while allowing 33.3. “I hate to disappoint people, but we’re not going to score 70 points per game all season. This is the Mid-Southern Conference and you don’t get a night off.”
Creek forced 21 Warriorette turnovers and outrebounded the hosts 33-26.
“I thought we played three great quarters of basketball,” first-year Scottsburg coach Carrie Daniels said. “That fourth quarter we kind of lost our heads and went away from what was working for us. The turnovers caught up to us and they also happened in the worst spots there late that led to breakaway baskets for Silver Creek. They are a very good team and you can’t give them anything for free.”
Silver Creek is back in action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when it’s slated to host another MSC rival, Brownstown Central.