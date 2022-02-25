GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons ready to defend title

SELLERSBURG — To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
That’s the mindset that Silver Creek is taking into tonight’s Class 3A state championship game, where the fourth-ranked Dragons will face No. 1 South Bend Washington, the same team they beat in last year’s title tilt.
“We’re not defending anything; they’re wanting to take our crown. Basically that’s the way you’ve got to look at it,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said this week. “They’re wanting to come in and they’re wanting to take our crown. What you’ve got to be willing to do is, you’ve got to be ready to sacrifice everything for it. ... Our five seniors on the floor, they’ll die for it.”
The Dragons (26-2), who graduated three starters and six in all from the team that topped the Panthers 54-48 last Feb. 27, know that they’ll have a tall task — quite literally — in front of them when the ball is tipped at 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
South Bend Washington (26-3) returns four starters, one of whom is now a reserve, from last season.
Leading the way is 6-foot-3 senior forward Mila Reynolds, the eldest daughter of Panthers head coach Steve Reynolds. The Maryland-recruit averages 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds a game. She had 18 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in last year’s final.
The lineup also includes two more of Reynolds’ daughters — 6-0 junior guard Amiyah Reynolds (9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists) and 6-3 freshman forward Kira Reynolds (10 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.2 apg) — as well as 5-8 junior guard Rashunda Jones (11.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.8 apg) and 5-7 freshman guard Ryiah Wilson (6.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg). Amiyah Reynolds is also a Maryland commit .
“They’re better across the board. They’re a year older, also. And, they’re on a mission,” Schoen said. “I think them getting that close (last year), and us beating them, that drives them.”
The Panthers, who potentially have four NCAA Division I players in their lineup, are second in the state in scoring (67.9 points per game) and average margin of victory (30.34 points). During the regular season they beat South Bend Riley by a whopping 100 points (110-10). In the sectional final they mauled ninth-ranked Mishawaka Marian 76-44, and in last Saturday’s LaPorte Semistate they routed second-ranked Garrett 66-39.
“They’re a little faster, they get up and down a little bit more,” Schoen said. “They’re long and athletic, they’re going to get after us a little bit.”
Washington, which has three players 6-foot or taller in its starting lineup, average 38.3 rebounds a game (compared to Creek’s 27.5) and shoots 46.2 percent from the field.
“They rebound the ball so well, that’s the thing that scares me,” Schoen said. “That’s where the game is going to be decided. Either that or we’re going to have to shoot about 100 3(-pointer)s make 40.”
Outside shooting is where the Dragons appear to have the edge. They shoot 33.3 percent from 3-point range, while the Panthers enter at 30.1 percent.
“We’re going to have to shoot the 3-ball and shoot it at a good percentage,” Schoen said. “We haven’t shot the ball very well in the tournament, I’m hoping we have a breakout come Saturday.”
No matter the final result, though, the Silver Creek coach knows his team will be prepared.
“This game is going to be about mental toughness, physical toughness, we’re going to have to take a punch,” Schoen said. “But we’ll be ready to go.”