GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons' reserves bring the 'benergy'

SELLERSBURG — On more than one occasion this season, Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen has caught his players looking toward the bench after a big play.
Were they glancing over to him for a defensive call, or for what offense they’d run the next time down the court?
Nope.
Instead, they were looking to the end of the bench to see what Kinsey Ryland, Katy Rooney and Addison Foley were going to do. The sophomore (Ryland) and two freshmen haven’t played many minutes for the Dragons this season. However that trio, along with some of the other younger players on the Creek roster, has made a big impact.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of how they’ve given us so much energy over the course of this season,” senior wing Emme Rooney said. “I’m just glad that they’re having fun on the bench. A lot of people that don’t get playing time would sit over there and sulk, but that’s not our team. Our team is going to come out with a ton of energy on the floor, and on the bench. I love everything that they do over there. It really hypes the crowd up and it really hypes us up too.”
What they do are a series of celebrations — named things like “The Bicycle,” “The Rowboat,” “The Bench Press,” “The Stunt” and “The Slam Dunk” — following a positive play (usually a 3-pointer or an and-one) by the Dragons, who’ll face No. 1 South Bend Washington at 6 p.m. Saturday evening in the Class 3A state championship game.
“We call it ‘benergy,’ and they bring it,” Schoen said. “They have fun with it and our girls love it. Half the time the people in the stands, they want to see us hit 3s because they just want to see what they do next. They stay engaged in the game. They’re just as important, even if they don’t get in a game, because of the energy that they bring. They bring that energy for our kids who are on the floor. My girls, they hit a 3 and they’re looking over on the bench. I’m like, ‘What are you looking at me for?’ But they’re not looking at me, they’re trying to catch, is it ‘The Bicycle’? Is it ‘The (Row)boat’? ... What is it this time?”
“Mainly we just try to stay positive, so we try to just do little skits — just get the energy going and just try to be the best bench we can be,” added Foley, a 5-foot-8 forward who has played in 12 contests.
The end-of-the-bench antics began early on as the Dragons, who feature five senior starters, began defense of their state title.
“We were like, ‘We won’t be playing much, so let’s do something,’” recalled Ryland, a 5-3 guard who has seen action in 10 games this season.
The girls hit social media to look for ideas.
“We saw a ton of things on TikTok and we started to add stuff,” Foley said. “We weren’t really planning on adding so much stuff, but then once we did one, we were like, ‘We’ve got to keep adding.’”
It began with “The Bicycle.” For it, Rooney climbs on the back of Foley, who leans forward. Rooney then places her feet in the hands of Ryland, who acts as the pedals, and her hands in those of fellow freshman Lydia Wright, who pretends to be the handlebars.
“The first game out we were like, ‘We’re going to have fun with this,’” said Rooney, a 5-3 guard who has played in 11 games.
“The Stunt” is cheerleader-inspired. For it, Foley and Ryland lift up Rooney, who then raises both arms into the air.
For “The Slam Dunk,” Foley picks up Rooney, who then forms her arms into the shape of a hoop while Ryland does a 360-degree spin and slams a pretend ball through the basket.
Some of the routines are slightly more complex. For “The Bench Press,” Foley and Ryland get down on their hands and knees while Wright and Rooney lay across their backs and press invisible weights off their chests.
“We’re really close with all the starters, and all the other girls, so it just helps them get hype and do better during the game,” Ryland said.
The girls’ efforts haven’t been lost on their older teammates.
“They’re insane. They help us so much,” senior guard Sydney Sierota said. “Even when we’re not doing good, not hitting shots, they’re always echoing positive things. Their celebrations are crazy, they always gets us hyped. We just love the support that they bring.”
“They bring energy even when we don’t even know if we can bring it. They’re freaking amazing,” senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson added.
Saturday, Silver Creek’s reserves will take their act on the road, to the state’s biggest stage — Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
What will their first celebration be? “The Bicycle”? “The Slam Dunk”?
One thing is for certain, though — they’ll bring the “benergy.”