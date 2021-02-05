MADISON — Silver Creek could not have scripted a more perfect start in its semifinal game against the host Cubs in Friday night’s Class 3A Madison Sectional.
Now, the Dragons will look to rewrite one of their most painful stories of a season ago in the final.
Silver Creek scored the first 20 points of the game en route to a 51-36 win over Madison at Salm Gymnasium.
The Dragons (20-3) will face Salem (20-2) at 7 p.m. tonight in the sectional final, which will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown, as well as a rematch of last season’s title tilt, won 54-52 by the Lions.
“We’ve used it as motivation all year,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said of the last-second loss. “The last three minutes of that game has been what we’ve built our season on. We’re real happy to be here on Saturday with a chance to play the game.”
After Salem beat Scottsburg 70-47 in Friday night’s first semi, the Dragons made quick work of the Cubs.
Silver Creek led 18-0 after one quarter and was ahead 20-0 10 minutes into the contest.
“A good start was key,” said Schoen, whose team won 46-38 at Madison on Jan. 12. “We played them a few weeks ago and they buried us early and we had to crawl back and scrape by. We talked all along about how that can’t happen again. Especially here at their home court.”
The Cubs had as many turnovers (five) as field-goal attempts in the first quarter. Creek also blocked four shots in the first eight minutes.
“It was a pretty simple gameplan — just guard, keep eyes on the ball and swarm when we could, get them out of rhythm as much as we could,” Schoen said.
Junior point guard Kynidi Stiverson scored 13 and sister Alana, a senior wing, tallied 12 for the Dragons. Senior center Marissa Gasaway also reached double figures with 10 points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.
Creek, which won 58-56 at Salem on Jan. 9. now turns its attention to avenging last season’s sectional loss and capturing its first title in 10 years.
.
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Friday night's semifinals
SILVER CREEK 51, MADISON 36
Silver Creek 18 11 12 10 — 51
Madison 0 7 10 19 — 36
Silver Creek (20-3): Kynidi Stiverson 13, Alana Stiverson 12, Marissa Gasaway 10, Jaclyn Emly 7, Sydney Sierota 3, Emme Rooney 3, Savannah Kirchgessner 3.
Madison (12-12): Jade Nutley 17, Lundun Perry 8, Daesja Jay 5, Cadence Traylor 3, Aliana Kelly 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Emly, Rooney, A. Stiverson, Kirchgessner); Madison 4 (Nutley, Perry, Traylor, Kelly).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 27 (Gasaway 8), Madison 25 (Nutley 8).
