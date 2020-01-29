ELIZABETH — Kynidi Striverson posted a double-double — and flirted with a quadruple-double — in leading Class 3A No. 6 Silver Creek to an 89-24 triumph at South Central in its regular-season finale Wednesday night.
The sophomore point guard tallied 15 points, 10 steals, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Dragons, who won their sixth straight game.
Striverson’s older sister, Alana, also scored 15 points as Creek placed five in double digits. Savannah Kirchgessner and Kiela Phillips tallied 13 points apiece while Emme Rooney added 11. Phillips and Abby Grimm hit three 3-pointers apiece for the Dragons, who knocked down 10 as a team.
Lilly Boley scored 13 points to pace the Rebels (1-19), who visit Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Meanwhile Silver Creek (19-3) next faces Corydon Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Charlestown Sectional.
SILVER CREEK 89, SOUTH CENTRAL 24
Silver Creek 25 17 30 17—89
South Central 12 4 5 3—24
Silver Creek (19-3): K. Striverson 15, Phillips 13, A. Striverson 15, Rooney 11, Kirchgessner 13, Grimm 9, DuPont 3, Hunter 3, Sierota 3, Wilkinson 2, Dev 2.
South Central (1-19): Lilly Boley 13, Marie Goodwin 3, Gabby Ashby 1, Annabelle Faith 3, Kaitlyn Harl 4.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 10 (Grimm 3, Phillips 3, K. Striverson 2, DuPont, Hunter); South Central 1 (Goodwin).
